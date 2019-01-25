Novitec Works their Magic on the new Ferrari 812 Superfast!

A sharper edge.

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast is one of the most powerful and exotic grand touring automobiles ever made. This Maranello monster is downright absurd right from the factory, but the team from Novitec is taking things even further with a new carbon fiber aero kit, staggered forged wheels, and more.

The team at Novitec has been working on Ferrari models for years and their latest aerodynamic program is made from carbon fiber in a high-gloss or matte finish, and developed in a wind tunnel. The new kit is all about form and function, starting with the front fascia that boasts a new spoiler lip and center air intake surround with two flaps that spread into the side air intakes. This instantly gives the 812 Superfast a more commanding look while cutting down on lift up front. Two new carbon air outlets are featured on the hood while carbon surrounds the side air outlets on the fenders. Carbon fiber also covers the side mirrors while custom rocker panels help deflect air along each side of the super car.

As air moves towards the rear of the Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast, it’s met by a new spoiler lip that generates downforce for better grip at high speeds. Below, a new carbon fiber lower fascia proudly sits and integrates the new Novitec high-performance exhaust system perfectly.

Adding to the overall dynamics of this high-powered grand tourer is a new set of Novitec sport springs that have been calibrated to the factory suspension. This lowers the Ferrari 812 Superfast by 35 mm and helps to sharpen handling even further. As an option, customers can have a Novitec front-end lift system installed to overcome obstacles like speed bumps. The system raises the front end by 40 mm and automatically reverts at 80 km/h.

Beneath the newly-lowered body is a choice of two different forged wheels made in cooperation with Vossen. Both the Novitec NF8 Directional and NF9 wheels are available in a staggered 21 x 10.0J front and 22 x 12.5 rear setup, and feature a five-spoke design. The NF8 Directional wheels are manufactured individually using a high-tech forging process that allows for each wheel to be individually tailored for each corner of the 812 Superfast. It also allows for a proper and functional spoke design that allows for brake cooling and venting while the car is in motion. New 275/30 ZR21 and 335/25 ZR22 Pirelli P-Zero tires ensure that grip is never a problem.

The 6.5-liter V-12 engine producing 789 horsepower and 530 lb-ft. of torque gets even better thanks to a new Novitec high-performance exhaust system. Made from polished or matte stainless steel, the 110-mm quad exhaust cuts down on backpressure and is optionally available with actively controlled flaps, radio remote, and more efficient catalytic converters. Customers can also opt for a full INCONEL exhaust that reduces weight by 24 lbs.

Novitec also gives customers the ability to custom-tailor their interior with a wide range of colors and materials such as leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber.

The new Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast is currently available as a complete vehicle or individual accessories. The engine tuning upgrades are currently in development.

Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast Gallery

Source: Novitec

Do you like the new look of the Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast?