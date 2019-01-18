The Toyota Supra is Back and Ready to Drive!

Finally taking off the covers in Detroit.

After years of rumors, concepts, and camouflaged prototypes, the 2020 Toyota Supra finally made its official global debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The new fifth-generation Supra is the first global Toyota GAZOO Racing model and is made for drivers. It’s a turbocharged, short-wheelbase, driver-focused premium GT that draws upon the brand’s heritage and looks towards the future.

It has been 21 years since the first new Toyota Supra rolled into the United States, making the unveiling of the fifth-gen, GR Supra such a momentous event for enthusiasts and the brand. The new Supra drew from the FT-1 design concept and used cues from the fourth-gen Supra and 1967 Toyota 2000 GT.

The new Toyota Supra is compact with its short wheelbase and also aerodynamically efficient, starting with its front fascia. Here, designers were inspired by the fourth-gen model with its central grille flanked by two large air intakes. This sits below new six-lens LED headlights with integrated daytime running lamps and turn signals.

Chiseled lines sculpt the rounded, curvaceous body and profile of the sports car. A double-bubble roof design is proudly used to reduce drag and recall the legendary Toyota 2000 GT. At the rear, a new arching spoiler flares upwards like a ducktail and generates downforce while paying tribute to the fourth-gen Turbo’s rounded spoiler. A trapezoidal bumper portrays speed and power while rear LED lights incorporate the turn, tail, and brake functions in a slim, rounded shape.

The new Toyota Supra will be available in vibrant colors such as Renaissance Red 2.0, Nitro Yellow, and Downshift Blue along with Absolute Zero White, Tungsten Silver, Turbulence Gray, and Nocturnal Black. A special Phantom Matte Gray is also available that blends a Gray Matte finish with a slight Blue tone for a metal-like look and texture. The iconic ‘Supra’ logotype is also back but with a few minor tweaks such as the ‘S’ that was inspired by a racetrack s-corner.

Inside, the 2020 Toyota Supra was designed around the driver with a simple and efficient layout. Race-inspired seats with integrated headrests come standard while a high-definition, three-dimensional color display faces the driver as the instrument panel. The display panel can also show multimedia information and navigation on the right or drivers can switch to the available full-color Head-Up Display.

An asymmetrically-shaped center console faces the driver and features a padded right-leg bolster for a true cockpit-like feel. The passenger area is roomy and open and features kneepads for those tight corners.

Under the curvy hood of the fifth-gen GR Supra is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. The engine features a twin-scroll turbocharger, direct fuel injection, and continuously variable intake and exhaust timing to create torque at low engine speeds. In total, the engine creates 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft. of torque. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission with short-ratios on the lower gears, launch control, and paddle shifters for quick acceleration. The sprint from 0-60 mph takes just 4.1 seconds making it the quickest Toyota-branded production car to-date. Top speed is electronically-limited to 155 mph.

Drivers will be able to select between ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’ driving modes with the latter being designed for spirted, track-inspired driving. In ‘Sport’ mode, the traction and stability control function limits are pushed back, the throttle response is sharped, steering becomes heavier, shifts are crisper, the exhaust gets louder, and the active differential is more aggressive.

The new Toyota Supra will come standard with an active differential with electric motor and multi-plate clutch that controls torque distribution between the rear wheels from 0-100 percent under acceleration and braking. This cuts down on both understeer and oversteer.

Toyota GAZOO Racing was given a set of parameters when developing the new fifth-gen Supra to create a driver-focused, well-balanced sports car. Toyota wanted a 50:50 weight distribution coupled with a low center-of-gravity and high structural rigidity with a short wheelbase. A new double-joint spring strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension made from a lightweight mix of aluminum and steel take full advantage of the Supra’s weight distribution. An Adaptive Variable Suspension that instantly adjusts damping force comes standard on all Supra models.

The Toyota Supra features staggered 19-inch forged wheels as standard with 275/35 R19 front and 255/35 R19 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires for superb grip. Large four-piston, 13.7-inch calipers and rotors are utilized at the front axle for unrelenting stopping power.

The new fifth-generation Toyota Supra will be assembled in Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, and go on sale in the summer of 2019 as a 2020 model. The Supra will be available in 3.0 and 3.0 Premium trims with a low-volume Launch Edition based on the 3.0 Premium trim available as well. The base price will start at $49,990 with the Launch Edition model priced at $55,250.

Toyota Supra Specifications

Wheelbase: 97.2 in.

Overall Length: 172.5 in.

Overall Width: 73.0 in.

Overall Height: 50.9 in.

Track Width Front: 62.8 in.

Track Width Rear: 62.6 in.

Curb Weight: 3,397 lbs.

Maximum Horsepower: 335

Maximum Torque: 365 lb-ft.

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 4.1 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Source: Toyota

