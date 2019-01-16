Gemballa is back with the GTR 8XX EVO-R!

Taking the Turbo to the next level.

It’s been over a year since Gemballa has come out with a new vehicle, the last of which was their new Avalanche model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. There’s been quite a bit of controversy and uncertainty surrounding the German company that made its name in the 1980s after founder, Uwe Gemballa, disappeared and was murdered.

Now, current owner, Steffen Korbach, is hoping to gain some exposure and kick things off again after some troubling years with the new Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R. Based on the Porsche 911 Turbo or 911 Turbo S, the new GTR 8XX EVO-R is a full-on upgrade kit, the highlights of which are a new carbon fiber aerodynamic kit and a tuned flat-six at the rear.

The Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R gives the Porsche 911 Turbo / Turbo S a more dramatic and imposing presence along with better airflow and downforce than before. The entire kit is made from carbon fiber in a matte or gloss finish. Starting things off are new fender extensions that widen the front axle by 30 mm and the rear by 50 mm.

To go along with that extra width, Gemballa gave the GTR 8XX EVO-R a new front lip, side flics, side sills, front hood, fender engine intakes, engine cover insert, rear diffuser, and new rear spoiler with side profiles. The new aerodynamics are reminiscent of the 993-generation 911 GT2.

Customers can also push the fun level even further with the new engine upgrade package in the Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R. Here, the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine gains a whole host up upgrades and modifications to push output all the way up to 818 horsepower at 7,050 RPM and 810 lb-ft. of torque at a low 3,920 RPM.

This brutal increase in output allows the Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R to acceleration from 0-62 mph in just 2.38 seconds and reach 124 mph in just 7.5 seconds. Top speed is all the way back at the 230 mph mark, according to Gemballa.

The Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R will be offered with a host of other upgrades such as new wheels, tires, roll cage, interior accessories, and more. Gemballa hasn’t released the pricing or availability for their newest twin-turbo monster, but expect it to be very, very expensive and rare.

Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 818 / 602 kW at 7,050 RPM

Maximum Torque: 810 lb-ft. / 1,098 Nm at 3,920 RPM

Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R Gallery

Source: Gemballa

Do you like the new 818-horsepower, widebody Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R?