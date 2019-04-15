Old meets New with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+!

Twenty-five years of power.

Over two decades ago, the first Audi RS model rolled off the factory line. The RS2 was upgraded in a collaboration between Audi and Porsche, but was unconventional for a sports car being that it was an Avant. This unconventional wagon, however, captured the minds of enthusiasts around the globe and kicked off the S- and RS-models at Audi.

ABT Sportsline was one of the first companies to modify and upgrade the already insane Audi RS2 Avant after its launch. The German tuning company installed a new stainless steel exhaust system, a modified turbocharger, and an adjustable camshaft. This pushed power all the way up to an impressive 360 horsepower.

Twenty-five years later, ABT Sportsline is still turning the dial up to 11 on Audi’s RS models with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ being the pinnacle. The limited-run of 50 vehicles had their boundaries pushed past the 500-horsepower mark and received upgrades inside and out, making them true sports car station wagons.

“The journey began in 1994 with the Audi RS2, which was built in a cooperation with Porsche. It was one of the first station wagons that could hold its own against proper sports cars and was a crucial factor for the success of this vehicle type at Audi,” remembered CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt.

To relive the memories, the team at ABT Sportsline brought the RS2 Avant and RS4+ together for a family reunion. Afterwards, the new RS4+ was handed over to its new owner for a lifetime of spirited driving fun.

In the new ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+, owners have the option of picking the ABT Engine Control Unit (AEC) or the full ABT Power S engine upgrade package. The latter includes an auxiliary water cooler, new exhaust muffler, and air intake trim in addition to the AEC unit for a total of 530 horsepower. A new exhaust with quad 102-mm carbon-look tailpipes emits all the warning other drivers need.

Visually, the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ is more aggressive thanks to a full carbon aerodynamics package. Up front sits a new grille frame and lip add-on while new front blades replace the factory units. At the rear is a new skirt add-on along with a spoiler. New RS4+ logos and badges are proudly on display to further differentiate the sports wagon.

Sitting beneath the bodywork is a new set of 20-inch ABT Sport GR alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish with Diamond Machined flanges. A new set of ABT height-adjustable suspension springs and a sport anti-roll bar sharpens up handling even further for the ABT Sportsline RS4+.

Inside, customers are greeted by integrated entrance lights that project the RS4+ logo on the ground. ABT Sportsline also installs a new shift knob cover, stop-start switch cap, and embroidered upholstery. A special badge displaying the vehicle number out of 50 is positioned on the dashboard for all to see.

The ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ is limited to just 50 units globally and continues the brand’s commitment to boosting power on Audi’s RS models for years to come.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Would you rather have the new ABT Sportsline RS4+ or the original ABT Sportsline Audi RS2?