ABT Sportsline

Old meets New with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+!

Posted on

ABT Sportsline Audi RS2 and RS4+

Twenty-five years of power.

Over two decades ago, the first Audi RS model rolled off the factory line. The RS2 was upgraded in a collaboration between Audi and Porsche, but was unconventional for a sports car being that it was an Avant. This unconventional wagon, however, captured the minds of enthusiasts around the globe and kicked off the S- and RS-models at Audi.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS2 and RS4+

ABT Sportsline was one of the first companies to modify and upgrade the already insane Audi RS2 Avant after its launch. The German tuning company installed a new stainless steel exhaust system, a modified turbocharger, and an adjustable camshaft. This pushed power all the way up to an impressive 360 horsepower.

Twenty-five years later, ABT Sportsline is still turning the dial up to 11 on Audi’s RS models with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ being the pinnacle. The limited-run of 50 vehicles had their boundaries pushed past the 500-horsepower mark and received upgrades inside and out, making them true sports car station wagons.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS2 and RS4+

“The journey began in 1994 with the Audi RS2, which was built in a cooperation with Porsche. It was one of the first station wagons that could hold its own against proper sports cars and was a crucial factor for the success of this vehicle type at Audi,” remembered CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt.

To relive the memories, the team at ABT Sportsline brought the RS2 Avant and RS4+ together for a family reunion. Afterwards, the new RS4+ was handed over to its new owner for a lifetime of spirited driving fun.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS2 and RS4+

In the new ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+, owners have the option of picking the ABT Engine Control Unit (AEC) or the full ABT Power S engine upgrade package. The latter includes an auxiliary water cooler, new exhaust muffler, and air intake trim in addition to the AEC unit for a total of 530 horsepower. A new exhaust with quad 102-mm carbon-look tailpipes emits all the warning other drivers need.

Visually, the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ is more aggressive thanks to a full carbon aerodynamics package. Up front sits a new grille frame and lip add-on while new front blades replace the factory units. At the rear is a new skirt add-on along with a spoiler. New RS4+ logos and badges are proudly on display to further differentiate the sports wagon.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS2 and RS4+

Sitting beneath the bodywork is a new set of 20-inch ABT Sport GR alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish with Diamond Machined flanges. A new set of ABT height-adjustable suspension springs and a sport anti-roll bar sharpens up handling even further for the ABT Sportsline RS4+.

Inside, customers are greeted by integrated entrance lights that project the RS4+ logo on the ground. ABT Sportsline also installs a new shift knob cover, stop-start switch cap, and embroidered upholstery. A special badge displaying the vehicle number out of 50 is positioned on the dashboard for all to see.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS2 and RS4+

The ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ is limited to just 50 units globally and continues the brand’s commitment to boosting power on Audi’s RS models for years to come.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Would you rather have the new ABT Sportsline RS4+ or the original ABT Sportsline Audi RS2?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari P80/C Ferrari P80/C
688
Ferrari

The new Ferrari P80/C is a one-off Extreme Track-Car!
Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition
636
A Kahn Design

Meet the Brawny Chelsea Truck Co Vanguard Edition!
TechArt GTstreet RS TechArt GTstreet RS
630
TechArt

The TechArt GTstreet RS is a 911 Turbo S on Steroids!
McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Wheels McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Wheels
599
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Wheels
Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner Wheels Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner Wheels
565
Vorsteiner

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
Novitec Portofino Novitec Portofino
494
Novitec Rosso

Spring is Here and so is the Novitec Ferrari Portofino!
Aventador S PUR RS23 Wheels Aventador S PUR RS23 Wheels
493
PUR Wheels

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador S with PUR RS23 Wheels
Mahk Switch to Chevy Parody Mahk Switch to Chevy Parody
388
Viral Videos

Mahk Doesn’t Want you to ‘Switch to Chevy’!
Zebra Corner Mahk LEGO Chevrolet Silverado Zebra Corner Mahk LEGO Chevrolet Silverado
376
Viral Videos

Mahk is Back as a LEGO and Breakin’ Chevy’s Bricks!
Ford GT HRE Wheels Ford GT HRE Wheels
298
HRE

Featured Fitment: Ford GT with HRE P104SC Wheels
To Top