Featured Fitment: Ford GT with HRE P104SC Wheels

American power.

The Ford GT is the definitive American super car. Its racing predecessor, the GT40, took down Ferrari at Le Mans and became a legend. Fifty years after its first victory at the French endurance race, the second-generation Ford GT was unveiled and took the super car world by storm.

IndyCar driver, Graham Rahal, was one of the lucky few selected by Ford to buy and receive the new GT model. His vibrant Purple and White-striped Ford GT is certainly an eye-catcher on its own. But, his company, Graham Rahal Performance, took it to the next level with a new set of HRE P104SC wheels.

The P104SC wheels are part of HRE’s newest P1SC monoblock wheel line that includes four different styles and a range of diameters for cars and also SUVs. Virtually every aspect and detail of these innovative forged wheels have bene engineered for increased stiffness and low mass to create the perfect performance wheels for street vehicles.

“The Series P1SC is the latest evolution of our best-selling Series P1,” said HRE President/CEO Alan Peltier. “The original Series P1 is iconic for HRE. They are lightweight and elegant in their design and have proven themselves to be the perfect street performance wheels. The new P1SC had to be better in every way; more purposeful, lighter, stiffer, and much more aggressive in their design language to more readily complement today’s latest exotic cars.”

The new P104SC V-spoke wheels were the perfect option for the stunning looks of the Ford GT. Here, Graham Rahal Performance worked with HRE Wheels to create a flawless fitment for the American super car.

This Ford GT was equipped with the new HRE P104SC wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 ET41 front and 21 x 12.0 ET43 setup with 245/35/20 and 325/25/21 tires, which visually emphasizes the exotic’s rear-wheel drive power. Each wheel sports a clean Naked Silver finish that provides just the right amount of contrast to the stunning Purple body.

If you’re looking to debut a new wheel like the HRE P104SC, there’s no better way to do it than on Graham Rahal’s Purple Ford GT.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ford GT

Wheels: HRE P104SC

Wheel Finish: Naked Silver

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Front Tires: 245/35/20

Rear tires: 325/25/21

Ford GT with HRE P104SC Wheels Gallery

Source: HRE Wheels

Build Credit: Graham Rahal Performance

Do you like the new look of this Ford GT with HRE P104SC wheels?