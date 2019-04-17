Featured Fitment: Aston Martin Vantage with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

British power and elegance.

The Aston Martin Vantage has been in production since 2005 as the brand’s sports car, sitting right beneath the grand touring DB-models. The newest-generation of the Vantage made its debut in late-2017, and is more athletic and nimble than its DB11 sibling. This British sports car was given an even more dynamic look and feel thanks to a new set of Brixton Forged R10D Duo Series wheels.

The Aston Martin Vantage shares the same aluminum architecture as the DB11 but has a shorter length and wheelbase, and is made for a sportier driving experience. At its heart is the Mercedes-AMG M177 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine with 503 horsepower and 505 lb-ft. of torque mated to a choice of an eight-speed automatic or seven-speed manual gearbox, allowing it to reach 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph.

Visually, the Aston Martin Vantage is more elegant and awe-inspiring than ever before, boasting provocative curves and aggressive tones. This modern and clean design exudes confidence and showcases its athleticism.

But the team at ReinART Design wanted to cut down on the factory fender gap for a seamless wheel fitment, so they went with a larger and wider option from Brixton Forged. The weapon of choice was the Brixton Forged R10D Duo Series two-piece wheel. These lightweight forged wheels boast a concave face and a ten-spoke twisting design that emphasizes speed, performance, and power.

For this fitment, ReinART Design installed the new Brixton Forged R10D Duo Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup with wider 255 and 315 tires. Each wheel sports a 120-grit Brushed triple-tint finish that perfectly blends in with the China Grey exterior.

Armed with its new Brixton Forged R10D Duo Series wheels from ReinART Design, this Aston Martin Vantage is ready to kick off a new era in British sports cars.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Aston Martin Vantage

Wheels: Brixton Forged R10D Duo Series

Wheel Finish: 120-Grit Brushed Triple-Tint

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

Aston Martin Vantage with Brixton Forged R10D Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: ReinART Design

