The Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast is an Absolute Monster!

Your 840-HP widebody stallion is here.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast might be the grand tourer in the Italian automaker’s lineup, but that doesn’t mean it can’t put a huge smile on your face and throw you back into your seat. The team at Novitec wanted to take that aspect one step further while also giving it a more commanding presence on the road. The result is the widebody Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast packing a whipping 840 horsepower and 214 mph top speed.

That kind of performance puts this super car in a league of its own. The naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine was outfitted with a new mapping program for the ECU along with a full high-performance quad exhaust system with or without flaps. This exhaust can also be had in stainless steel or INCONEL – the latter of which sheds 24 lbs. of weight.

These new engine upgrades result in an incredible 840 horsepower at 8,750 RPM and 554 lb-ft. of torque at 7,300 RPM. That’s good enough to send the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast to 62 mph from rest I just 2.8 seconds and to a top speed of 214 mph.

Visually, designer, Vittorio Strosek, wanted to make a functional yet aggressive representation of what is hiding beneath the hood. He and the engineering team worked in a wind tunnel to craft a carbon fiber widebody kit that optimized cooling, generated downforce, and had the ability to turn heads like nothing else on the road.

The most eye-catching aspect of the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast is the new widebody kit. The front fenders were extended by a total of 7.0 cm while the rear grew by a total of 14 cm, giving it a commanding presence on the road. These flares seamlessly integrate with the factory body work and incorporate air outlets and inlets to optimize cooling. Each fender is connected by a naked carbon fiber rocker panel for a wasp-like shape.

The front fascia of the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast has been made even more dominating than before. The hood also boasts new air vent surrounds while each side mirror wears a carbon fiber cover. The fascia features enlarged air intakes along with an integrated diffuser that reduces lift. At the rear, there’s a large rear wing spoiler and a subtle roof spoiler to generate downforce. A new fascia and lower diffuser completes the impressive transformation of the body.

Beneath each of the widened fenders sits new Novitec sport springs. These springs reduce the ride height by 35 mm for an even better center of gravity and seamless wheel fitment. Customers can also opt for the hydraulic height adjustment that raises the front axle by 40 mm to avoid obstacles at the touch of a button.

Hitting the pavement and trying to control the 840-horsepower V-12 falls upon the new Novitec NF 10 NL wheels. Designed in cooperation with Vossen, these forged wheels offer a low overall weight along with the strength to handle the insane forces generated by the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast. Up front, the Novitec NF 10 NL wheels measure 10.0J x 21 with 275/30 ZR21 Pirelli PZero tires while the rear comes in with a staggered 12.5J x 22 wheels and 335/25 ZR22 tires.

The final touch for the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast transformation lies with the interior. Here, customers can create their own upholstery design with leather and Alcantara in almost any color and stitching.

The new Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast is currently available as a complete vehicle or as individual accessories.

Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Naturally aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 840 / 618 kW at 8,750 RPM

Maximum Torque: 554 lb-ft. / 751 Nm at 7,300 RPM

-ECU software tuning

-Stainless steel or INCONEL high-performance exhaust system

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.8 seconds

Top Speed: 214 mph / 345 km/h

Wheels, Tires, Suspension:

Wheels: Novitec NF 10 NL forged made in collaboration with Vossen

Front Wheels: 10.0J x 21

Rear Wheels: 12.5J x 22

Tires: Pirelli P Zero

Front Tires: 275/30 ZR21

Rear Tires: 335/25 ZR22

Suspension: Novitec Sport Springs; 35 mm lower

Optional: Novitec Hydraulic Height Adjustment

Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast Gallery

Source: Novitec Group

