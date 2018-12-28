Shred Rubber in ‘GYMKHANA TEN: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour’

Another Ken Block special.

After every ‘Gymkhana’ film by Ken Block and his band of merry Hoonigans, fans are always left asking “How can he top that?” Well, for ‘GYMKHANA TEN: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour’, he did just that armed with five different vehicles in five different locations and performing a variety of insane stunts.

The first location is in Luleå, Sweden, with the WRC Fiesta spitting out 380 horsepower in the snow-covered ice. Here, he teams up with 16-year-old Oliver Solberg to drift around an insane man taking a dip in a frozen lake.

Next up is Detroit, Michigan starring the Hoonicorn V2 1965 Ford Mustang and its 1,400-horsepower 6.7-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine. Here, the streets of the Motor City are shut down for Block to absolutely ravage a set of tires and show off some old-school American muscle.

Block then travels down to Guanajuato, Mexico where he drives his 650-horsepower Ford Focus RS RX for some old-world rally racing through narrow brick-lined streets.

Los Angeles is the next destination for Block, who whips out The Cossie 1991 Ford Escort RS Cosworth with its 645 horsepower turbo-four. He teams up with Rob Dyrdek for some tire-less drifting at night that fills the darkness with bright orange sparks in a dazzling display of power and precision.

The final location is on Route 66 in Shamrock, Texas, and is the debut for the new Hoonitruck 1977 Ford F-150 sporting a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine with 914 horsepower. Here, it’s all about the down home Texas burnouts and tire-shredding mayhem because everything is bigger in Texas.

So, how are you going to top that in Gymkhana 11, Ken Block?

Source: TheHoonigans

