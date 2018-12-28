Viral Videos

Shred Rubber in ‘GYMKHANA TEN: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour’

Posted on

GYMKHANA TEN: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour’

Another Ken Block special.

After every ‘Gymkhana’ film by Ken Block and his band of merry Hoonigans, fans are always left asking “How can he top that?” Well, for ‘GYMKHANA TEN: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour’, he did just that armed with five different vehicles in five different locations and performing a variety of insane stunts.

The first location is in Luleå, Sweden, with the WRC Fiesta spitting out 380 horsepower in the snow-covered ice. Here, he teams up with 16-year-old Oliver Solberg to drift around an insane man taking a dip in a frozen lake.

GYMKHANA TEN: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour’

Next up is Detroit, Michigan starring the Hoonicorn V2 1965 Ford Mustang and its 1,400-horsepower 6.7-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine. Here, the streets of the Motor City are shut down for Block to absolutely ravage a set of tires and show off some old-school American muscle.

Block then travels down to Guanajuato, Mexico where he drives his 650-horsepower Ford Focus RS RX for some old-world rally racing through narrow brick-lined streets.

Los Angeles is the next destination for Block, who whips out The Cossie 1991 Ford Escort RS Cosworth with its 645 horsepower turbo-four. He teams up with Rob Dyrdek for some tire-less drifting at night that fills the darkness with bright orange sparks in a dazzling display of power and precision.

GYMKHANA TEN: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour’

The final location is on Route 66 in Shamrock, Texas, and is the debut for the new Hoonitruck 1977 Ford F-150 sporting a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine with 914 horsepower. Here, it’s all about the down home Texas burnouts and tire-shredding mayhem because everything is bigger in Texas.

So, how are you going to top that in Gymkhana 11, Ken Block?

Source: TheHoonigans

What was your favorite car and stunt in the new ‘GYMKHANA TEN: The Ultimate Tire Slaying Tour’?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

992 generation Porsche 911 992 generation Porsche 911
861
Motoring News

Step into the Future with the new 992-Gen Porsche 911!
911 GT2 RS Clubsport 911 GT2 RS Clubsport
725
Motoring News

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is Made for the Track!
Liberty Walk Widebody Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels by MWDesign Liberty Walk Widebody Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels by MWDesign
699
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic S LE Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic S LE
622
A Kahn Design

Command the Road with the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic!
HPE1000 SRT Hellcat Redeye HPE1000 SRT Hellcat Redeye
565
Hennessey Performance

Shred some Rubber with the Hennessey HPE1000 Hellcat Redeye!
Mahk Chevrolet Employee Discount Mahk Chevrolet Employee Discount
467
Viral Videos

Mahk is Cutting Jobs for the Holidays and giving a GM Family Discount!
Happy Birthday, Hot Wheels! Happy Birthday, Hot Wheels!
263
Motoring News

Happy Birthday, Hot Wheels!
To Top