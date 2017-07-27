This kid can Change the Oil on a Lamborghini Gallardo and You Can’t

Kindergarten Mechanic.

This here is Marcus and he’s the Kindergarten Mechanic. He doesn’t just show you how to perform maintenance on your average vehicle, he does it on his Lamborghini Gallardo.

This kid has the coolest job around, and he knows quite a thing or two about the 2004-2008 Lamborghini Gallardo thanks to his parents starting him young.

Here, Marcus shows you how to properly change the oil on the Lamborghini Gallardo’s V-10 engine step-by-step from putting the car on a lift to checking the levels.

Even though you probably don’t have an exotic car in your garage, showing kids how to properly maintain and enjoy cars plants the seed of automotive passion for a future generation.

Source: 519 Drives YouTube

