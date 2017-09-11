Car Videos

Watch this Rare Ferrari 250 GTO Crash at Goodwood!

Posted on

Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival

Oh the humanity!

Every year, hundreds of classic race cars and motorcycles descend on Goodwood Circuit for the annual Goodwood Revival. Here, people dress in period attire and have a sophisticated lawn party while vehicles from the 1950s and ‘60s race around the circuit. No modern cars are allowed because the three-day event celebrates racing from when the circuit was active (1948 to 1966).

This year has been nothing short of beautiful despite the track being wet for portions due to rain. It’s the only event other than Monterey Car Week where vehicles of this nature gather and actually race.

Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival

However, the racing does not come without its hazards. There were only three Ferrari 250 GTO/64 models produced for homologation in the Group 3 Grand Touring Car racing series. Andy Newall was lucky to drive one of the three 1964 250 GTO/64 models at the RAC Tourist Trophy qualifying race. However, it didn’t go as well as planned.

While trying to pass a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and 250 LM, Newall misjudged the LM’s braking, causing him to swerve and head into a snap-oversteer spin, which led him and the 250 GTO/64 right into the barrier.

Thankfully, Newall escaped unscathed from the crash, however the ultra-rare Ferrari sustained some serious damage. It’s enough to make one cringe while watching, knowing that there were only three of this model ever made and its eight-plus-figure value.

Ouch.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing

How bad do you want to cry watching this one-of-three Ferrari 250 GTO/64 models crash at the Goodwood Revival?

