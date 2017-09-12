You can Drive and See some Crazy Stuff on the Nürburgring!

This is what makes the ‘Ring great.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is known for its incredible difficulty. It’s the reason why manufacturers always test their sports cars there and try to get the fastest lap time as a badge of honor. It’s also a place where you can see all kinds of sports cars racing around. Sometimes, you also will come across some batshit crazy vehicles driving on the ‘Ring as well.

The guys at Auto Addition always have a camera planted to catch the action and have picked up some head-scratching vehicles getting put through their paces on the Nürburgring.

Some of the vehicles they caught were a Fiat 500 Abarth with fake wheels on the outside and two rear wheels in the middle, an Audi hearse, ‘Brazzers’ Ford Transit, Land Rover Defender, vintage luxury cars, rust buckets, buggies, campers, and a guy sticking his bare ass out of the window.

The Nürburgring might be home to some serious racers, sports cars, and exotics, but it also has its fair share of funny drivers.

Source: Auto Addiction YouTube

Which one of these crazy vehicles racing at the Nürburgring was your favorite?