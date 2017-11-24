The new Aston Martin Vantage is here with a Twin-Turbo V-8!

Stepping into the next generation.

The Vantage name was first used in 1951 with the high-performance variant of the Aston Martin DB2. It started in sales literature and eventually found its way back in 1962 with the high-performance DB4 Vantage. Since then, the name has stuck with various DB-models until the introduction of the V8 Vantage in 2005. Now, the Aston Martin Vantage has evolved into a quick and nimble sports car with a British elegance and refined power.

“It speaks volumes for the outgoing Vantage that it is the single most successful model in Aston Martin’s history. Creating a worthy successor has been a challenge to relish and a huge source of motivation. I’m enormously excited by what we’ve created: a new Vantage that’s more explicit in looks and intent, wrapping heart-pounding performance and dazzling dynamics into an everyday usable package,” said Aston Martin President Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andy Palmer. “A true sports car with a sharper look and a keener dynamic edge, the new Vantage is the Aston Martin pure driving machine enthusiasts have been waiting for.”

The Aston Martin Vantage is dramatically different visually, and draws upon the brand’s new design language seen with the DB11 and the Vulcan. The new Vantage has an aggressive, dynamic look with smooth, sculpted forms, muscular flanks, and a powerful stance. New headlights and taillights are made from ultra-slim LEDs with the former contributing to a clean, purposeful fascia. At the rear, the taillights wrap around and through the upswept deck lid, emphasizing its bold, powerful character and rear-wheel drive layout.

The Aston Martin Vantage was designed around aerodynamic performance. The front splitter sends air beneath the car where it is met by a fence system that redirects cooling air to certain components while feeding the rear diffuser with an uninterrupted flow of air. Here, a low pressure area is created that sucks the Vantage to the ground at high speeds. Above, a new pair of side gills integrated into the body cut pressure in the front wheel arches. A new upswept rear deck lid generates downforce in order to keep the sports car composed at high speeds.

Powering the new Aston Martin Vantage is an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8. The force-fed motor has been refined by Aston Martin engineers to provide the same iconic soundtrack and feel that drivers expect from the brand, especially with the induction and exhaust systems. The motor is mounted as low and as far back as possible thanks to a bespoke wet sump oil system, contributing to the sports car’s perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

The new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine produces a hefty 503 bhp at 6,000 RPM and 505 lb-ft. of torque from 2,000 to 5,000 RPM in the new Aston Martin Vantage. That power is sent through a rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic that’s been calibrated to provide crisp and quick gear changes using steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. This enables the Vantage to reach 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds from rest and hit a top speed of 195 mph. A new Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) is also used for the first time on an Aston Martin. The E-Diff can go from fully open to 100-percent closed in milliseconds, and is fine-tuned to the car’s behavior and driving modes.

The Aston Martin Vantage has perfect proportions for a quick and nimble sports car. It’s 4.465 mm long, making it 284 mm shorter than the DB11 and 34 mm shorter than the Porsche 911 Carrera. It also tips the scales at 3,373 lbs., dry with a 50:50 weight distributing, giving it superb handling dynamics.

Hitting the pavement is a choice of 20-inch cast aluminum alloy or optional forged lightweight alloy wheels with specially-designed 255/40 front and 295/35 rear Pirelli P Zero tires. Behind the wheels sits six-piston brake calipers with 400 mm cast iron discs up front and four-piston calipers with 360 mm discs at the rear. An Adaptive Damping System with Skyhook technology is also utilized to provide optimal handling dynamics in any situation.

All of the systems from the engine, transmission, E-Diff, Dynamic Torque Vectoring, Dynamic Stability Control, Adaptive Damping, and more are fully integrated in the Aston Martin Vantage. Drivers can cycle through driving modes to achieve the perfect driving character for a given situation from daily driving in the city to racing on the track.

The interior of the new Aston Martin Vantage will feel dramatically new for owners of the previous-generation models. The seating position is 10 mm lower than before while a high-waist, short, and compact theme creates a driver-focused environment as opposed to the rich, luxurious previous-generation model with its waterfall center console. New rotary and toggle controls provide quick and easy functionality while the PRND transmission buttons form a triangular formation in the center console below the HVAC and infotainment controls.

Drivers can choose from Sport and Sport Plus seats for comfort or support during high-performance driving. The flat-bottomed steering wheel features paddle shifters positioned in a way that prevents drivers from having to move their hands on the steering wheel and lose control. A standard leather and Alcantara interior comes standard with a full leather interior available as an option along with carbon fiber trim, a Premium Audio System, and more. An 8.0-inch LCD display sits at the top of the center stack and shows the in-car entertainment system. The interior also boasts a larger amount of space including storage behind the seats and a 350-liters of trunk space.

The new 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is currently on sale around the world, staring at $149,995 in the United States. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second-quarter of 2018.

Aston Martin Vantage Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 503 bhp at 6,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 505 lb-ft. / 685 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 RPM

Transmission:

Type: Rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic

Differential: Electronic (E-Diff)

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 3.6 seconds

Top Speed: 195 mph / 314 km/h

Aston Martin Vantage Gallery

Source: Aston Martin

