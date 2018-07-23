Go anywhere and do anything with power.

There are a lot of vehicles under the Kahn Design umbrella that have been transformed into head-turning custom-tailored machines. The new Land Rover Defender 6.2 V-8 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose, however, is one that has that extra special touch of style, performance, and customization that puts it in a league of its own.

This Volcanic Rock Satin Land Rover Defender 6.2 V-8 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is arguably the best getaway vehicle on the market whether you’re a dapper secret agent like 007 or a high-end criminal looking to pull off a bank heist.

This Chelsea Truck Company and Flying Huntsman specialty vehicle has a commanding and powerful presence that’s backed up by a muscular V-8 engine under the elongated hood.

“I set out to create something fashionable, iconic and revolutionary which carries on the spirit of the Defender,” said Afzal. Kahn, CEO of Kahn Group. “It’s instantly recognizable – if you saw one on the Moon, you would know it was a Defender. This particular model commands a great deal of respect.”

The new Land Rover Defender 6.2 V-8 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose has an extra 400 mm of body work on an elongated chassis that’s stationed in front of the windshield, resulting in the ‘105’ designation. The Defender was outfitted with a boxy new wide arch body kit with integrated vents and bolt apertures for a dominating off-road presence. The brawny SUV also boasts a new front fascia including an X-Lander grille, bumper replacement, integrated lights, Diamond LED headlights, Tron ring lighting, aluminum sump guard, and more. There’s also extra ventilation and a new Flying Huntsman spare wheel cover at the rear.

Beneath the rugged body work sits a new set of Chelsea Truck Company Defend 1947 Heritage steel wheels with a Volcanic Black finish. These are shod in 37-inch Maxxis Trepador Extreme Off-Road tires for grip when ripping through the wilderness. There’s also a heavy-duty chassis and suspension making surpassing obstacles a breeze.

Instead of the turbodiesel engine under the hood, the Land Rover Defender 6.2 V-8 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose sports a new GM 6.2-liter V-8 engine. Here, a whopping 430 horses of pure American muscle is created and sent through a six-speed automatic gearbox. A new hi-lo ratio drive system and locking differentials help transfer power better in off-road situations. That power can also be heard from the new stainless steel exhaust system integrated neatly into the rear mud flaps.

Inside, things are a bit more comfortable. Here, drivers and passengers are treated to front and rear GTB seats trimmed in soft leather and Hield fabric inserts. The same upholstery adorns the passenger dashboard top, grab handles, rear passenger knee protectors, and more. A double-three-spoke Satin Silver steering wheel faces the driver along with the new instrument binnacle and leather-trimmed custom center console with drivetrain controls. Elsewhere, there’s a new roof liner, Flying Huntsman time clock fascia insert, custom cubby box, vented and machined aluminum foot pedals, and leather-trimmed rear panels and A-pillars.

We don’t recommend buying the Land Rover Defender 6.2 V-8 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose to rob a bank, commit a crime, or use as a getaway vehicle to run from the police because, well, that’s illegal. However, if you do need an SUV that can do that, this one is currently available for £149,995.

Land Rover Defender 6.2 V-8 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Gallery

Source: Kahn Design

Is the new 430-HP Land Rover Defender 6.2 V-8 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose the perfect getaway vehicle?