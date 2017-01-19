Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!

So this is how it all works…

We’ve all seen, read about, and heard how engines work. The cylinder goes up and down while the valves open and close, shooting in a mixture of air/fuel, and expelling the exhaust gasses. Four-stroke engines are the way of the world today, and this is what it all looks like.

So, YouTube user, Warped Perception, took a Briggs and Stratton engine and fabricated a glass head so that the entire combustion process could be captured on video using a slow-motion 4K camera.

For this video, gasoline, isopropyl alcohol, and acetylene were used in the engine to demonstrate each of the four strokes: intake, compression, power, and exhaust. It’s something that you don’t get a chance to see due to the fact that cylinder heads are made from metal and the process happens so fast that we can’t comprehend it.

Source: Warped Perception YouTube

What kind of fuel would you like to see burned inside this transparent cylinder head?