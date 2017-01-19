Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!

Posted on

Inside a combustion chamber

So this is how it all works…

We’ve all seen, read about, and heard how engines work. The cylinder goes up and down while the valves open and close, shooting in a mixture of air/fuel, and expelling the exhaust gasses. Four-stroke engines are the way of the world today, and this is what it all looks like.

Inside a combustion chamber

So, YouTube user, Warped Perception, took a Briggs and Stratton engine and fabricated a glass head so that the entire combustion process could be captured on video using a slow-motion 4K camera.

For this video, gasoline, isopropyl alcohol, and acetylene were used in the engine to demonstrate each of the four strokes: intake, compression, power, and exhaust. It’s something that you don’t get a chance to see due to the fact that cylinder heads are made from metal and the process happens so fast that we can’t comprehend it.

Source: Warped Perception YouTube

What kind of fuel would you like to see burned inside this transparent cylinder head?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
624
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Aventador S Aventador S
560
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
546
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
508
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
494
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23 AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23
469
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels
feat feat
457
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
Ferrari 488 GTB ADV.1 Wheels Ferrari 488 GTB ADV.1 Wheels
402
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV15R Track Spec CS Wheels
Daily Driven Exotics Snow Drifting Daily Driven Exotics Snow Drifting
402
Audi

It’s time for some Canadian Snow Drifting!
BMW 1M Coupe with BMW S85 V10 BMW 1M Coupe with BMW S85 V10
394
BMW

The world needs more BMW 1M Coupes with S85 V-10s!
To Top