Hey Kids, Don’t put your Car in ‘Reverse’ at Speed!

Bad things could happen.

Today, automakers have installed so many electronic driving aids, safeties, and more to prevent us from doing incredibly stupid things in their vehicles. One of them, is putting the transmission in ‘Reverse’ while the vehicle is moving forward.

At the AutoVlog YouTube channel, the owner has been doing “What Would Happen If…” things while driving to show the results and potential dangers. The latest video shows him driving his Ford Fusion at 70 mph on a public road (with traffic) and putting his transmission into reverse.

Now, some of us expected some kind of loud bang, maybe some grinding, an accident, or the transmission to shred itself to death.

None of those things happened. Why? Because Ford, like many other automakers today, use technology to change gears and have added so many safety devices that the reverse gear would never engage at speed (thankfully).

What did happen was the reverse sensors and back-up camera activated.

While nothing bad or serious happened, you should never, ever attempt this, especially with an older car equipped with a manual transmission. You could cause a serious accident and will have a transmission that has turned into pieces.

Source: AutoVlog YouTube

What did you expect to happen when this guy put his transmission in reverse at 70 mph?