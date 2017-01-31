Car Videos

This is one of the Coolest Hillclimbs you’ll Ever See

Posted on

Race Tractor hill climb

Every kind of vehicle tearing up a hill.

Hillclimbs are some of the most entertaining, fun, and crazy forms of motorsport. Cars go as fast as they possibly can up winding roads, pushing the limits of man and machine. While sports cars are usually the stars of the show, unconventional vehicles can easily steal the spotlight with their absurdity.

Race Tractor hill climb

At the 11th running of the Côte de Holtz hillclimb in 2010, many of your favorite amateur- and professionally-built sports cars, compacts, super cars, and even Formula cars were put through their paces on the wet roads between Luxembourg and Belgium.

And while it’s entertaining to watch and listen to these machines tear through the roadways, the custom-built race tractors/trucks were easily the most fun to watch.

These unconventional monsters of agricultural racing had names like the “Green Monsterchicken”, “MW Kauten”, and “Welle Piti”. Although they were slow, they were the stars of the show.

Source: lems2 YouTube

Would you want to drive a race tractor in a hillclimb event?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.5K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.8K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
660
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
628
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
feat feat
568
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
559
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan
547
Aftermarket Tuning News

Power is on Full-Display with the Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
544
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
528
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
Porsche 911 GTS Porsche 911 GTS
489
Porsche

Time to go Turbo with the new Porsche 911 GTS models!
To Top