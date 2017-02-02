Aston Martin

When The Stig drives the Aston Martin Vulcan, you Watch

The Stig Aston Martin Vulcan

The tame racing driver tackles a British brute.

The Aston Martin Vulcan is the pinnacle of customer racing for the brand. If you want a car that’s pure, focused, exclusive, and just diabolical in every way but don’t mind only driving it on the track, the Vulcan is for you.

The Stig Aston Martin Vulcan

So, when Top Gear’s ‘The Stig’ got a chance to drive it on the in-house test track, he quietly obliged. The 800-horsepower, 2,980-lb. track car features everything you could ever ask for such as carbon fiber components and hardware, a sequential gearbox, magnesium bits, and a design that clearly puts its devilish intentions on display.

So, sit back and enjoy the POV cockpit experience because it’s likely that you’ll never get the chance to drive one of these 24 cars. If you do, you can die happy.

Source: Top Gear

What would you give up to trade spots with The Stig behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vulcan?

