Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VCS-001 Wheels

Cutting weight for zee German.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is as close as you can possibly get to a racecar that’s street legal in the German automaker’s lineup. It’s born and bred for the track, but capable of being driven home after taking the checkered flag. Here, it’s all about dropping weight, and Vorsteiner has only added to that dedication to performance.

When it comes to racing, keeping weight to a minimum is key, especially at the wheel hub. Here, Vorsteiner’s one-piece VCS-001 monoblock forged wheels fit like a glove while shedding some rotating mass. The one-piece forged alloy VCS-001 wheels are built to factory specifications for a seamless fit yet reduce weight by 5.0 lbs. over the stock setup. That means quicker acceleration, better handling, improved braking, and even better fuel economy.

The center-locking Vorsteiner VCS-001 forged wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 ET50 front and 21 x 12.5 ET48 rear setup for grip where it really matters as the 500-horsepower flat-six revs to the moon.

And while the new fitment is impressive on this Porsche 911 GT3 RS, it’s not the only star of the show. Vorsteiner also installed some new aero from their V-RS program for a more focused look. Up front, a new V-RS Aero apron helps generate some downforce with its lightweight carbon fiber construction. At the rear, a new V-RS Aero Wing Blade with carbon fiber end caps showcase a more committed look at shaving down lap times.

The new Vorsteiner VCS-001 forged wheels and V-RS Aero upgrades might not be outrageous, but the improvement in performance will put a smile on any driver’s face.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Wheels: Vorsteiner VSC-001 forged one-piece alloy

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5 ET50

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5 ET48

Exterior:

-V-RS Aero Front Apron

-V-RS Aero Wing Blade with end caps

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

What track would you like to drive this Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 wheels on?