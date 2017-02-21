Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VCS-001 Wheels

Posted on

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 Wheels and V-RS Aero

Cutting weight for zee German.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is as close as you can possibly get to a racecar that’s street legal in the German automaker’s lineup. It’s born and bred for the track, but capable of being driven home after taking the checkered flag. Here, it’s all about dropping weight, and Vorsteiner has only added to that dedication to performance.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 Wheels and V-RS Aero

When it comes to racing, keeping weight to a minimum is key, especially at the wheel hub. Here, Vorsteiner’s one-piece VCS-001 monoblock forged wheels fit like a glove while shedding some rotating mass. The one-piece forged alloy VCS-001 wheels are built to factory specifications for a seamless fit yet reduce weight by 5.0 lbs. over the stock setup. That means quicker acceleration, better handling, improved braking, and even better fuel economy.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 Wheels and V-RS Aero

The center-locking Vorsteiner VCS-001 forged wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 ET50 front and 21 x 12.5 ET48 rear setup for grip where it really matters as the 500-horsepower flat-six revs to the moon.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 Wheels and V-RS Aero

And while the new fitment is impressive on this Porsche 911 GT3 RS, it’s not the only star of the show. Vorsteiner also installed some new aero from their V-RS program for a more focused look. Up front, a new V-RS Aero apron helps generate some downforce with its lightweight carbon fiber construction. At the rear, a new V-RS Aero Wing Blade with carbon fiber end caps showcase a more committed look at shaving down lap times.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 Wheels and V-RS Aero

The new Vorsteiner VCS-001 forged wheels and V-RS Aero upgrades might not be outrageous, but the improvement in performance will put a smile on any driver’s face.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Wheels: Vorsteiner VSC-001 forged one-piece alloy
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5 ET50
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5 ET48

Exterior:
-V-RS Aero Front Apron
-V-RS Aero Wing Blade with end caps

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

What track would you like to drive this Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VSC-001 wheels on?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels
493
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: RWB 993 Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
Liberty Walk Works GranTurismo Liberty Walk Works GranTurismo
449
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Wide with the Liberty Walk Works Kit for the Maserati GranTurismo!
Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track
413
Car Videos

Watch and Admire the Lamborghini Veneno Racing on a Wet Track
Mansory Widebody G-Class Mansory Widebody G-Class
381
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Widebody Mansory Mercedes-Benz G-Class!
PUR FL04 BMW M4 PUR FL04 BMW M4
380
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels
Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS
361
Audi

Forget the ‘Ring, Bathurst is where the Insanity is!
BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels
359
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
350
Ferrari

Ferrari J50: An Eastern Exclusive
Vorsteiner V-GT R8 Vorsteiner V-GT R8
346
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner shows off their new Audi R8 V-GT Aero Program
Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust
336
Car Videos

Oh Boy, the new Lamborghini Aventador S Sounds like Fun!
To Top