Featured Fitment: Nardo Grey Audi R8 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels

Standing out in an exotic world.

Vancouver, BC, is one of those special places around the world where seeing an exotic or super car is just a normal, everyday occurrence. So, in order to make a statement and stand out, your super car needs to be unique, like this Nardo Grey Audi R8 V10 with Brixton Forged wheels by MW Design / WrapWorkz.

AudiSport Audi R8 with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels by MW Design / WrapWorkz

Style is the name of the game here for this capable super car that shines in the snow. The MW Design / WrapWorkz team gave the 5.2-liter R8 a special AudiSport wrap that mimics the liveries of the factory motorsports teams. A Nardo Grey base is highlighted by sharp red and black graphics that accent the factory lines and the carbon fiber side blades. A new roof box with Audi logo gives the super car some added practicality.

AudiSport Audi R8 with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels by MW Design / WrapWorkz

And while this Audi R8 stands out with its new wrap, the Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels give it that extra boost to turn heads. For this application, the deep-concave WR3 Targa Series wheels were chosen with their three-piece, forged alloy construction that keeps weight to a minimum and strength to the max.

AudiSport Audi R8 with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels by MW Design / WrapWorkz

This Audi R8 wears the new Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup with the latter boasting a deeper concave profile. Special 50/50 PVD Black RAU Titanium hardware is also used to cut 1.0 lbs. per wheel. To tie in the new exterior design, each one of the forged wheels was given a slick 600-grit polished Carbon Bronze color with a matte finish on the face and gloss finish on the lip.

AudiSport Audi R8 with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels by MW Design / WrapWorkz

In a world where super cars are the norm, it takes individuality to stand out, and this Audi R8 with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels by MW Design / WrapWorkz is in a league of its own.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi R8 V10
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series three-piece forged
Wheel Finish: 600-grit polished Carbon Bronze with matte face and gloss lip
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0
Wheel Options: 50/50 PVD Black RAU Titanium hardware, 1.0-lbs saved per wheel

Audi R8 V10 with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: MW Design / WrapWorkz
Photography: Dylan Ackimenko

Do you like the unique style of this Audi R8 V10 with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels by MW Design / WrapWorkz?

