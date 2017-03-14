Aftermarket Tuning News

MTM Brings Racing to the Road with the Audi RS3 LMS

MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG

ADAC to the Street.

At the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, MTM – Motren Technik Mayer, brought four new models that are all about power, style, and fun. The first is a racecar that is also being made into a road-legal version. The new MTM Audi RS3 LMS will be racing in the ADAC TCR Series as well as through winding civilian roads thanks to the German tuner.

MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG

At the Geneva Motor Show, the new MTM Audi RS3 was on display. The racing version was modified by MTM to meet ADAC TCR Series regulations for Niko Kakkunen, the son of rally champion, Juha Kakkunen. Finnish MTM importer, Antti Buri, will be entering the car in the Series.

Much of the MTM Audi RS3 LMS is to stock specification per Series rules and regulations. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four produces 325 horsepower at 6,200 RPM and 302 lb-ft. of torque at 2,500 RPM. The six-speed DSG gearbox enables it to reach 62 mph from rest in 4.5 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 150 mph. Steel brakes and 18 x 10.0 wheels with 265/35 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires complete the chassis.

MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG

Coming soon from MTM is the street-legal variant because the RS3 LMS is not homologated for street use. Called the MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG Street, the new motorsport-inspired monster boasts a 2.5-liter, turbocharged inline-five instead of the 2.0-liter unit found in the racing variant. This new 2.5-liter produces 495 horsepower at 6,600 RPM and 461 lb-ft. of torque at 2,500 RPM with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The new MTM Audi RS3 Street also wears a full TCR body kit with aerodynamically-optimized spoilers and splitters, extended fenders with integrated vents, and much more. The entire chassis is also optimized to compensate for the new body kit while a choice of steel or ceramic brakes is available. New 19 x 11.0 MTM Nardo Edition wheels with 295/35 ZR19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires provide endless amounts of grip.

MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG

Performance is even more inspiring in the street-legal variant. Acceleration from 0-62 mph takes just 3.6 seconds while 124 mph is reached in just 13.1 seconds.

The new MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG Street will be available as a complete vehicle for 135.000 euros.

MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG Street Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 2.5 liters
Number of Cylinders: Inline-five
Aspiration: Turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 495 / 502 kW at 6,600 RPM
Maximum Torque: 461 lb-ft. / 625 Nm at 2,500 RPM

Transmission:
Type: Seven-speed DSG

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.6 seconds
Acceleration 0-124 mph: 13.1 seconds

Wheels, Tires, and Brakes:
Wheels: MTM Nardo Edition
Wheel Size: 19 x 11.0
Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2
Tire Size: 295/35 ZR19
Brakes: Steel/carbon ceramic

Exterior:
-TCR body kit

MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG Street Gallery

Source: MTM – Motoren Technik Mayer

Would you race around town in the new 495-HP MTM Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG Street?

