Car Videos

It’s Mahk vs the Millennials in the new Chevy “Real People” Parody

Posted on

Mahk Chevrolet Millennial Commercial

Saying what we’re all thinking.

Millennials can be so irritating. Companies trying to cater to them with ridiculous marketing strategies is even more vomit-inducing. Thankfully, our buddy, “Mahk”, is here to put this annoying generation and the brand trying to appeal to them in their places.

Mahk Chevrolet Millennial Commercial

In the latest “Real People. Not Actors” commercial from Chevrolet, a blind panel of millennials are asked a variety of stereotypical questions while being stereotypical millennials in an attempt to show that Chevrolet really cares about them.

This is downright annoying and thankfully, Mahk, is there to call them all out on their bullshit.

Hey Chevrolet, just stop. Please.

Actually, scratch that. These parodies are too funny.

Source: Zebra Corner

Does Mahk call out Chevrolet and their stupid millennial-focused commercial out like you would?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
435
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane -Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane
306
Aftermarket Tuning News

The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane is the Ultimate Clubsport Machine
McLaren 570-VX McLaren 570-VX
291
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX
Schropp Tuning Mustang GT Schropp Tuning Mustang GT
291
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang is a German Muscle Car
LW M2 CSR LW M2 CSR
286
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the LIGHTWEIGHT LW BMW M2 CSR
Huracan Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ Huracan Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+
276
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Supercar Vending Machine Autobahn Motors Singapore Supercar Vending Machine Autobahn Motors Singapore
258
Car Videos

This Super Car Vending Machine is all that and a Bag of Chips
Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track
253
4x4 Exposure

The Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is Power and Style
Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost
249
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: AMG GT S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels
RAW F22 Eurofighter Drift RAW F22 Eurofighter Drift
237
BMW

Light up those Tires with the HGK BMW F22 Eurofighter!
To Top