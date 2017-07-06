Cruise through Summer with the ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Cabrio

Open air and just enough power.

The Audi S5 Cabriolet brings power, luxury, and style to the road for summer with the ability to soak in the sun. It’s not a car that’s going to kick your pants off with super car performance, but it has more than enough get-up-and-go to have some fun on those leisurely drives, especially when the team at ABT Sportsline works their magic.

Overall, the performance is now very close to the Audi RS5, which is currently only available as a coupe,” says Hans-Jürgen Abt. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine has an impressive 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque in stock form, but that wasn’t enough for these Germans. Their ABT Power “New Generation” tuning suite boosts that output by 20-percent for a total of 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque, which is not too far off from the 444-horsepower output of the new Audi RS5 Coupe.

Handling that added punch are a choice of four different alloy wheels. Customers can choose from 19- to 20-inch ABT DR and ER-C wheels or 20-inch FR or GR wheels with finishes ranging from Mystric Black, Gun-Metal, Sulverbullet, and Matte or Gloss Black. Stickier high-performance tires from Dunlop or Continental can also be had for a more athletic ride in the new Audi S5 Cabriolet.

Inside, customers can get a bit more exclusive with the help of ABT Sportsline. At night, new LED door entrance lights will project the ABT Sportsline logo on the ground with LEDs. New floor mats and valve caps are also available. Customers that really want to show off with the top down this summer can work with the ABT Individual team to create their own customized interior.

As of now, ABT Sportsline doesn’t have a full array of aerodynamics for the Audi S5 Cabriolet. However, the kit is currently in development and will give the sports car a more aggressive look. Customers can register interest and have it retrofitted after its development.

The new array of upgrades for the Audi S5 Cabriolet is currently available from ABT Sportsline.

ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Cabriolet Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 425 / 313 kW

Maximum Torque: 406 lb-ft. / 550 Nm

-ABT Power “New Generation”

Source: ABT Sportsline

