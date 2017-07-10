This Burnout Tug-of-War is the Definition of America

Horsepower and tire smoke.

Independence Day was last week, but who cares? This pure-American power footage comes from the 2015 Roadkill Nights event at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan anyways.

This was when the brand spankin’ new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat models were just hitting the streets and the Dodge Viper was still being produced. It was pretty much peak throttle at Dodge at the time, and we were all basking in the ungodly amount of excess served up by the American automaker.

So, what better way to celebrate that kind of power than with a three-car tug-of-war, right? A Dodge Viper was strapped to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to see who could win the pull. Each car was also equipped with their own color to create a red, white, and blue masterpiece of tire smoke.

So, with all 2,059 horsepower ready to roar, the trio hit the throttle and lit up the tires to create a beautiful cloud of red, white, and blue.

Source: Maryan Hutsul YouTube

How ‘America’ is this Dodge Viper, Challenger SRT Hellcat, and Charger SRT Hellcat burnout tug-of-war?