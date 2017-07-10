Car Videos

This Burnout Tug-of-War is the Definition of America

Posted on

Dodge USA Burnout Tug of War

Horsepower and tire smoke.

Independence Day was last week, but who cares? This pure-American power footage comes from the 2015 Roadkill Nights event at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan anyways.

This was when the brand spankin’ new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat models were just hitting the streets and the Dodge Viper was still being produced. It was pretty much peak throttle at Dodge at the time, and we were all basking in the ungodly amount of excess served up by the American automaker.

Dodge USA Burnout Tug of War

So, what better way to celebrate that kind of power than with a three-car tug-of-war, right? A Dodge Viper was strapped to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to see who could win the pull. Each car was also equipped with their own color to create a red, white, and blue masterpiece of tire smoke.

So, with all 2,059 horsepower ready to roar, the trio hit the throttle and lit up the tires to create a beautiful cloud of red, white, and blue.

Source: Maryan Hutsul YouTube

How ‘America’ is this Dodge Viper, Challenger SRT Hellcat, and Charger SRT Hellcat burnout tug-of-war?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
627
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Vorsteiner Huracan Vorsteiner Huracan
412
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the Vorsteiner Lamborghini Huracan!
BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+
347
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels
9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock 9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock
340
Features

2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Car Dent Removal with a Dildo Car Dent Removal with a Dildo
299
Car Videos

How to Remove a Dent in your Car with a Dildo!
Mercedes-Benz Crash in Las Vegas Mercedes-Benz Crash in Las Vegas
297
Car Videos

Stupid Mercedes-Benz Driver, Meet Tree
Fast Driver Slow Car vs Slow Driver Fast Car Fast Driver Slow Car vs Slow Driver Fast Car
291
Car Videos

It’s the great Fast Driver/Slow Car vs Slow Driver/Fast Car Debate!
N-Largo Huracan Spyder N-Largo Huracan Spyder
290
Aftermarket Tuning News

Drop the Top and Get Wide with the Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition
281
A Kahn Design

The Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition is Clean and Cool
Lamborghini Mustang Reactions Lamborghini Mustang Reactions
264
Car Videos

More Reactions to the Lamborghini Mustang!
To Top