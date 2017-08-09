Here’s More Sounds from Goodwood Because You Deserve It!

The best place to be.

The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed has been over with for about a month now, but we’re still digesting and taking in all the sights and sounds from the amazing event. The YouTubers are still going through the hours of footage and sending out some of their “best of” videos for us to enjoy, and boy are we doing just that.

From ‘TheTFJJ’, we have a 10-minute compilation of launches and burnouts from the laundry list of cars that participated in this year’s event. It all comes from arguably the best spot in the entire event for sights and sounds – the starting line.

So, kick back, turn up the volume, and listen to the incredible sounds escaping these wonderful machines as they shoot themselves up the hill.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Which one of these tire-shredding monsters was your favorite at the Goodwood Festival of Speed?