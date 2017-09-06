Car Videos

This is what it’s like behind the wheel of a McLaren F1!

Chris Evans' McLaren F1 POV

Time to put down that sweet V-12 power.

There’s just so much to love about the McLaren F1. It was the definition of a super car and was in a league of its own during the 1990s, setting records, and winning races left and right. Even today, it’s still an utterly incredible machine and example of what technology can achieve.

Chris Evans' McLaren F1 POV

If you get the chance to see one in the flesh, you’re lucky. If you actually get a chance to ride inside the three-seat McLaren F1, then you’re going to have the experience of a lifetime.

Thankfully, TheSUPERCARDRIVER was able to hop inside Chris Evans’ McLaren F1 at CarFest South and get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be behind the wheel. This chassis No. 5 was originally owned by the Sultan of Brunei, and was pushed quite a bit despite the traffic and the narrow roadways.

Strap in and enjoy the 627 bhp experience!

Source: TheSUPERCARDRIVER

What would you do to get behind the wheel of a McLaren F1?

