Car Videos

Here are the ‘Top 10 Strangest Motorsports’ according to Donut Media!

Posted on

‘Top 10 Strangest Motorsports’

If it has a motor, it needs to be raced.

There are popular forms of motorsports such as Formula 1, NASCAR, World Rally Championship, and tons more. Then there’s the more obscure, crazy kinds of racing with strange vehicles that are incredibly entertaining and fun to be a part of as a spectator or driver.

‘Top 10 Strangest Motorsports’

There’s so many crazy, head-scratching forms of racing around the world that the guys at Donut Media decided to make a Top-10 list of the utterly insane. There’s Adult Power Wheels racing, Mobility Scooter racing, Skidplate Racing, and lots more including one that has drivers chasing around piglets.

It’s these types of obscure motorsports that makes racing fun for everyone. If it has a motor, you can race it – and you can bet that others will too!

Source: Donut Media

What kind of obscure, crazy racing series is your favorite?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Cooper Tire and Kahn Design Announce Partnership Cooper Tire and Kahn Design Announce Partnership
296
A Kahn Design

Kahn Design Announces Partnership with Cooper Tire Europe
Land Rover Defender The End Edition Land Rover Defender The End Edition
260
4x4 Exposure

Celebrate the Defender with this Santorini Black Chelsea Truck Co. The End Edition!
Mercedes Isdera Imperator 108i Mercedes Isdera Imperator 108i
222
Car Videos

This is the Super-Rare Mercedes Isdera Imperator 108i!
Continental GT Continental GT
218
Bentley

The new Bentley Continental GT is the Standard of Luxury
Ferrari Portofino Ferrari Portofino
213
Ferrari

Ride in Athletic Elegance with the new Ferrari Portofino!
Ken Block TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’ Ken Block TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’
205
Car Videos

Ken Block gets Dirty in the new ‘TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’
Rolls Royce ADV.1 Wheels Rolls Royce ADV.1 Wheels
200
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Rolls Royce Ghost on ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Wheels
Civic Type R PUR SP04 Civic Type R PUR SP04
193
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels
Bugatti Scraping Front lip Bugatti Scraping Front lip
191
Bugatti

Friday FAIL: Scraping some Bugattis!
Pennzoil Dodge Demon Pennzoil Dodge Demon
185
Car Videos

Pennzoil Unleashes the Demon and Shreds some Rubber!
To Top