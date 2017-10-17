Audi

Watch this Audi R8 driver Show Off and Crash!

Posted on

Audi R8 Crashes Leaving Car Show

Way to go, buddy.

When you leave a car show, you’re usually temped to show off. We get it, everyone wants to see and hear your sports car, super car, etc. We’re all car enthusiasts and love a good show. However, showing off can lead to you and/or others getting hurt, plus it’s usually illegal (depending on how/where you’re showing off). You shouldn’t do it on public roads, and this Audi R8 crash is just one more example as to why.

After leaving a car show, this Audi R8 5.2 driver wanted to show everyone how great his car was by hooning around on public roads. After speeding around a roundabout twice, the driver decided to punch the throttle on the exit down a straight road.

Well, things didn’t go according to plan. The Audi R8 lost traction and spun out, crashing over a curb and into the grass. The curb completely tore up the bottom of the super car and knocked a wheel off the hub, badly damaging the fender and ripping off the rear bumper.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt and there was no crowd for it to drive into like a Mustang. However, this Audi R8 is likely headed to the scrapyard as a complete write-off.

Stop being stupid, folks!

Source: Clean Culture YouTube

How big of an idiot does this Audi R8 driver look after crashing while trying to show off?

