Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Time to Split after some Mustang Donuts!

Posted on

Friday FAIL Mustang Driver Ejected

Case No. 5721938123.

This week’s Friday FAIL is a recipe for disaster. There’s a large crowd gathered in a parking lot with cars sitting around and a Fox-body Ford Mustang shredding rubber in the middle. Right there, you know something bad is about to happen.

The circle of pavement that the crowd surrounds is being eaten up by the 5.0-liter V-8 with some burnouts and drifts. However, that all comes to a crazy halt.

Somehow, the driver’s side door opened up and the momentum from sliding sideways threw the driver out of the car and onto the ground, doing an embarrassing groin-tearing split.

Friday FAIL Mustang Driver Ejected

First off, wear a damn seatbelt. Second, close your door or have it fixed because it’s a huge safety hazard (as you can see). Third, stop doing burnouts and drifts with your muscle car with a crowd of people around.

Thankfully, one person in the crowd had enough wherewithal to run towards the car and try to stop it before it drove into the crowd and crashed into people and objects.

Stop being stupid, folks.

Source: joe coron YouTube

How bad did this driver look after being ejected from his own car while doing burnouts?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Chicken BOV Chicken BOV
377
Car Videos

Now THIS is a proper Blow-Off Valve!
Acura NSX Crash Acura NSX Crash
333
Acura

Friday FAIL: Acura NSX Crashes right after Leaving Dealership!
2018 Silverado Performance SEMA Concept 2018 Silverado Performance SEMA Concept
309
Chevrolet

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept is Boosted for SEMA!
Peterbuilt 379 Acceleration Peterbuilt 379 Acceleration
268
Car Videos

This Peterbuilt will Blow the Doors off your Car!
Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6
230
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 is a Six-Wheeled Monster!
Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Dynamic Pace Car Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Dynamic Pace Car
230
A Kahn Design

Hop in the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car!
Agera RS World RecordsAgera RS World Records Agera RS World RecordsAgera RS World Records
205
Koenigsegg

All of your Records now Belong to Koenigsegg and their Agera RS
Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Lamborghini Terzo Millennio
200
Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is a Look into the Future
Friday FAIL: Ferrari F12Berlinetta in Water Friday FAIL: Ferrari F12Berlinetta in Water
194
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Don’t Drive your Ferrari through Water!
McLaren 650S Spider vs Nissan GT-R Reaction Challenge McLaren 650S Spider vs Nissan GT-R Reaction Challenge
189
Car Videos

Time for a Toronto Reaction Challenge between a GT-R and McLaren 650S!
To Top