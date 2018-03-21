Aftermarket Tuning News

Turn Heads with the new Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast!

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast

For the times where looks matter just as much as performance.

If you have a ton of money burning a hole in your pocket, a high-end super car, and a desire to make something incredibly unique and eye-catching, then Mansory is the place to go. The new Mansory Stallone based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast is the flashy way to show off some serious power, and is unlike anything else on the road.

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast

The new Mansory Stallone is the third of its kind, with the German tuner working its “Stallone” magic on the Ferrari 599 GTB and F12Berlinetta gran turismos prior. This car is more of the extremes that we’re used to starting with the in-house manufactured ultra-lightweight carbon fiber aerodynamics.

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast

The new Mansory Stallone features a new front spoiler and engine hood with a Formula 1 racing look that helps dissipate heat and improve cooling while reducing lift. New side skirts and fender vents also improve cooling and airflow. The rear of the 812 Superfast benefits from a new rear diffuser with a whole lotta’ business going on while a massive spoiler wing sits above. All of the new carbon fiber upgrades have a marble-like finish that exudes a high-end confidence, setting it apart (for good or for worse) from other exotics.

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast

To complete the ostentatious exterior of the Mansory Stallone, the German tuners lowered the ride height with a new set of springs and installed a set of forged wheels. The factory Ferrari 812 Superfast wheels were swapped out for new monoblock ultralight Yavin forged alloys with a turbine-style spoke design that emphasizes speed and power. These Black-finished wheels measure a staggered 21 x 9.5 up front and 22 x 12.0 at the rear with high-performance 265/30 ZR21 and 335/25 ZR22 tires for maximum grip.

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast

The 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V-12 engine hiding under the ventilated carbon fiber hood got a pretty healthy dose of muscle from Mansory. Here, a new software optimization program was installed and paired up with a new sports exhaust system to generate more power. In total, the Mansory Stallone spits out a whopping 830 horsepower and 546 lb-ft. of torque.

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast

The final touch with the Mansory Stallone was the interior. Here, the Ferrari 812 Superfast was transformed into a custom-tailored luxury atmosphere fused with athletic driving. A new sports steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters faces the driver while a wealth of custom-trimmed leather and carbon fiber decorates the rest of the cabin. There’s also hand-stitched logos and illuminated door sills to greet passengers.

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast

The new Mansory Stallone based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast is currently available as a complete vehicle transformation from the German tuning company. Pricing has not been released, but is likely quite high.

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 6.5 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-12
Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated
Maximum Horsepower: 830 / 611 kW
Maximum Torque: 546 lb-ft. / 740 Nm

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: Ultralight forged monoblock Yavin
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0
Front Tires: 265/30 ZR21
Rear Tires: 335/25 ZR22
Suspension: Lowering springs

Exterior:
-Carbon fiber front spoiler/fascia
-Carbon fiber ventilated hood
-Carbon fiber fender vents
-Carbon fiber side skirts
-Carbon fiber rear diffuser
-Carbon fiber rear spoiler wing

Interior:
-Carbon fiber trim
-Custom leather upholstery and hand-stitched logos
-Sports steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters
-Illuminated door entry sill plates

Mansory Stallone Ferrari 812 Superfast Gallery

Source: Mansory

Would you like to get behind the wheel of the new Mansory Stallone based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast?

