Hennessey Gives the Ford Raptor the Supercharged V-8 treatment!

The newest-generation of the Ford F-150 Raptor is a high-tech, adrenaline-filled way of having the most fun possible while off-roading. It’s lighter, faster, has a more powerful EcoBoost V-6 engine, and performs better both on and off the road than its predecessor. While that’s great news to some, it’s kind of disappointing to others being that there is no more V-8 engine.

Thankfully, Hennessey Performance was at SEMA to save the day with the new Hennessey VelociRaptor V8.

The new 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 is based on a new 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor but has a healthy dose of power and performance goodies stuffed beneath the bodywork. The 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 engine is extracted by Hennessey Performance and replaced with a new 5.0-liter Ford V-8 engine complete with Ford wiring harness, ECU, and 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s then equipped with an in-house 2.9-liter supercharger system that produces 7.0 PSI of boost pressure for a total output of 758 bhp at 7,000 RPM (570 horsepower at the rear wheels).

Thanks to the new heart, the Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 can accelerate to 60 mph from rest in just 4.1 seconds and complete the quarter mile in just 12.2 seconds at 115 mph.

We are so excited to introduce our VelociRaptor V8 – the first and only V8-powered Gen 2 Ford Raptor,” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey. “Our customers have been begging for a V8 option for their new Raptors since the truck first came out in early 2017. We heard their calls and are so pleased to meet this need in the market. The sound of the VelociRaptor V8 is so worth it!”

But the Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 is more than just a new engine. The Texas-based tuner also gave the off-road truck a new set of VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers, LED front lights, new exterior badging, serial-numbered plaques in the cabin and engine bay, and embroidered headrests. There’s also a Stage 2 off-road suspension with a 6.0-inch lift, 20-inch Hennessey Performance alloy wheels, and meaty 37-inch BF Goodrich KM03 tires.

The new 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 will be available for $147,950 for the complete vehicle and transformation. Only 100 units will be available for the 2019-model-year with each truck including a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Customers can purchase the truck directly from Hennessey Performance or from an authorized Ford dealer.

Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Boost Pressure: 7.0 PSI

Maximum Horsepower: 758 bhp at 7,000 RPM (570 rear wheel HP)

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 4.1 seconds

Quarter-Mile Acceleration: 12.2 seconds at 115 mph

Source: Hennessey Performance

