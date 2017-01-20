Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel

Posted on

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China

Guys, stop being stupid.

Hey, *NEWS FLASH*, street racing is dangerous! Not only does it put your life at risk, but it also puts everyone else on the road’s life in danger as well. There are race tracks and drag strips for this reason, so go use them instead.

The latest idiot street racing crash comes to us from China where the latest 4K HD potato dashcam video captured a couple of cars (including the camera car) street racing in a tunnel and crashing into innocent drivers.

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China

The camera car is chasing what appears to be a BMW M4 Convertible weaving in and out of traffic in the two-lane tunnel. The BMW passes two cars, but since the black car in the left lane is going considerably slower than the white vehicle in the right lane, the gap closes and the camera car is forced to brake. The only problem is that the driver didn’t recognize the need to stop in time and tried to swerve into the right lane where the faster white vehicle hits the camera car and pushes it into the black car.

The white vehicle ends up going airborne and sideways, sliding a considerable distance down the road before coming to a stop.

Thankfully, it looks like everyone was able to get out of their cars and argue about it all.

Don’t street race, guys!

Source: Raw Leak YouTube

How stupid was it to street race in this crowded tunnel?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.6K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
639
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
573
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
540
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
538
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
feat feat
524
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
519
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
472
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
472
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
448
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
To Top