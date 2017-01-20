Exposed Motoring

Ford introduces new Pedestrian Targeting System on the 2018 Mustang GT

Ford Mustang Pedestrian Targeting System

The new 2018 Ford Mustang has a refreshed face, better performance, and even dropped the V-6 engine. And while Ford has shown that they’re dedicated to making the Mustang the best muscle car on the market, they’ve also introduced some new state-of-the-art technology in the form of a Pedestrian Targeting System.

Ford Mustang Pedestrian Targeting System

Utilizing similar technology to the recently-developed Pre-Collision/Pedestrian-Detection systems, the new Ford Pedestrian Targeting system gives amateur Mustang drivers the ability to take out entire crowds while leaving car shows.

“We’ve seen a rise in pedestrian incidents with Ford Mustangs the past two years during car show season,” said Matthew Dean, Director of Ford In-Car Technology. “We saw that drivers were manually disabling traction control systems and driving into crowds while leaving car shows, so we figured we’d introduce this type of technology to make it easier for drivers to mow down masses of people with minimal effort.”

Ford Mustang Pedestrian Targeting System

The new Ford Pedestrian Targeting System uses a radar-based detection system to recognize one or more pedestrians on, or off the road. Drivers have the ability to alter the number of people the system recognizes at a given time as well.

Once the driver selects the desired target or targets, the traction control is disabled and the engine mapping is altered to create more power. The throttle is automatically opened and the system aids in steering towards the target until it is destroyed.

Ford Mustang Pedestrian Targeting System

After the target is destroyed, the Pedestrian Targeting System reverts back to the normal driving settings until it is re-activated by the driver.

The new Pedestrian Targeting System will come standard on the 2018 Ford Mustang GT and be available as an option for the models with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four for $3,600.

Would you buy a new 2018 Ford Mustang to use the new Pedestrian Targeting System while leaving a car show?

This is another one of our ‘Exposed Motoring’ satirical news features. If you actually believe these stories are real then we either did a really good job of putting it together or you’re dumb as a rock. We’re going with the latter.

