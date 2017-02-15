ABT Sportsline Turns up the Fun on the VW GTI Clubsport S

More of everything!

When it comes to front-wheel drive hot hatches, it’s hard to beat the new Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S. It’s packed with power and has the fine-tuned suspension to give it a record-breaking 7:47.19 Nürburgring Nordschleife. It’s hard to beat that, but the team at ABT Sportsline has the right formula.

“We have increased the output again by about 20 percent in HP and torque”, said Hans-Jürgen Abt. “And as always we guarantee driving is not only fun, but also offers the maximum in reliability and durability.”

The 2.0-liter TFSI engine was given the full ABT Power “New Generation” control unit and software that ups the standard output all the way up to a whopping 370 horsepower and 339 lb-ft. of torque. That also pushes top speed back to 165.5 mph. For those that don’t need that much power, there’s less enthusiastic tunes, the next of which results in 340 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque.

And while the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S is sharp on the track as shown by its ‘Ring time, ABT Sportsline also installed some new suspension goodies. New springs and stabilizers make the hot hatch even more nimble. A new ABT sport brake system with 370 x 35 mm discs and six-piston calipers make bringing the Clubsport S to a halt even easier. To finish off the chassis transformation, customers can install new ABT CR-, DR-, ER-C, and FR-Design wheels in 8.5 x 18, 8.5 x 19, or 9.0 x 20 sizes with corresponding sport tires.

ABT Sportsline didn’t stop there either with the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S. The exterior gets a bit of a nip and a tuck thanks to a new front grille and headlight covers that lend a more menacing look. New side skirts, mirror covers, and a tailgate add-on finish off the visual upgrades.

All of the new ABT Sportsline Volkswagen Clubsport S upgrades can be purchased as a complete package or individual accessories. The German tuner also offers a variety of upgrades for owners of the standard Volkswagen GTI as well.

ABT Sportsline Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S Specifications

Engine: 2.0 TFSI, 1.984 cc capacity, R4

Performance Tuning: ABT POWER „New Generation“

Maximum Horsepower: 370 HP/272 KW (Serial: 310 HP/228 kW)

Maximum Torque: 339 lb-ft. /460 Nm (Serial: 380 Nm)

Engine: 2.0 TFSI, 1.984 cc capacity, R4

Performance Tuning: ABT POWER „New Generation“

Maximum Horsepower: 340 HP/250 KW (Serial: 265 HP/195 kW)

Maximum Torque: 317 lb-ft. / 430 Nm (Serial: 350 Nm)

Wheels, Suspension, and Brakes:

Wheels: ABT CR-, DR-, ER-C, and FR-Design

Wheel Sizes: 8.5 x 18, 8.5 x 19, or 9.0 x 20

Suspension: ABT springs, ABT sport stabilizers

Brakes: ABT sport brake system (front six-piston calipers, 370 x 35 mm discs)

Exterior:

-ABT front grille

-ABT head light covers

-ABT side skirts

-ABT tail gate add on

-ABT mirror covers

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the 370-HP ABT Sportsline Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S your favorite front-wheel drive Nürburgring hot hatch?