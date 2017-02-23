Car Videos

This is probably the Fastest Lamborghini Huracan on the Planet

Posted on

Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Drag Strip

Over 1K-HP on tap!

There’s fast then there’s drag strip fast. This Lamborghini Huracan built by Gosha Turbo Tech from Abu Dhabi falls into the latter category with its twin-turbocharged setup putting out 1,026 horsepower. At the Yas Marina Drag Strip, this force-fed Huracan showed just what it’s capable of doing.

Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Drag Strip

After making a few runs at the drag strip with a few onlookers watching in amazement, the twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan was able to achieve an incredible 8.65-second quarter-mile time at 161 mph.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that this is the stock engine (save for the twin-turbo setup) and transmission.

Just imagine the numbers if the Gosha Turbo Tech team keeps working on the super car!

Source: cvdzijden – Supercar Videos YouTube

Do you think this twin-turbo, 1,062-HP Lamborghini Huracan can get a better time than 8.65-seconds at 161 mph on the drag strip?

Comments

To Top