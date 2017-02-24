Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner VFN-504 Wheels

Posted on

McLaren MP4-12C Spider with Vorsteiner VFN-504 Wheels

Carbon fiber aero and forged aluminum alloy.

Weight is a key component in the super car game. The less of it, the better the car will perform. So, with a nimble super car like the McLaren MP4-12C Spider, keeping things light makes for an even more enjoyable drive. That’s where Vorsteiner comes in with their VFN-504 forged wheels and MP4-VX Aero program.

The McLaren MP4-12C ushered in a new era for the British automaker. It essentially put the brand on the map again with its 592-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, dual-clutch gearbox, and numerous other high-tech goodies. Vorsteiner was able to take things a step further with their range of upgrades.

Starting things off with this stunning Volcanic Yellow McLaren MP4-12C Spider is a full Vorsteiner MP4-VX aero program. Here, lightweight carbon fiber accentuates many of the lines and improves aerodynamics without adding unnecessary weight.

The new Vorsteiner MP4-VX Aero kit includes a new front bumper with integrated splitter that gives the super car a more rounded and focused face with an added touch of downforce. As air moves towards the rear, it’s sliced by two new side blades running between each fender. At the rear, a new bumper gives a more motorsport-oriented look and incorporates a new diffuser with two large channels for better airflow. A new active wing blade sits above and its shape mirrors that of the McLaren’s lines to generate more downforce for better stability at high speeds.

The new carbon fiber aerodynamics are impressive but the Vorsteiner VFN-504 wheels make the McLaren MP4-12C Spider the complete package. The lightweight forged wheels are made from aerospace-grade T-6061 aluminum alloy to keep rotating mass at the wheel hub to a minimum for better overall performance.

For this application, the Vorsteiner VFN-504 wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup to emphasize where the power is hitting the pavement. Each wheel also boasts a Textured Gunmetal finish that adds just the right amount of contrast to the Volcanic Yellow paint and carbon fiber body work.

Although there’s newer, faster, and higher-tech McLaren models out on the roads today, the MP4-12C was the one that started it all in this modern era, and the new Vorsteiner goodies still keep it at the top of the super car game.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren MP4-12C Spider
Wheels: Vorsteiner VFN-504 forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Textured Gunmetal
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Exterior:
-Vorsteiner MP4-VX Aero
-Front bumper with splitter
-Side blades
-Rear bumper cover with rear diffuser
-Active wing blade

McLaren MP4-12C Spider with Vorsteiner VFN-504 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you like the new look of this McLaren MP4-12C Spider with Vorsteiner VFN-504 wheels and MP4-VX Aero?

Comments

