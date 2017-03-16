The new MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged is Ready to Screw!

Get your whine on.

At the Geneva International Motor Show this year, MTM – Motren Technik Mayer brought four upgraded vehicles to show off. One of the biggest stars of the display was the MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged that takes performance up quite a few notches.

“This coupe could have been designed for an injection of a little more excitement”, explains Roland Mayer. An excitement is available at the touch of the throttle with the new MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged. The factory 5.2-liter V-10 engine gains an Eaton TVS2300 screw-type supercharger along with an ECU tune that produces a whopping 791 horsepower at 8,650 RPM and 524 lb-ft. of torque at 5,100 RPM.

That injection of force-fed power allows the MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged to reach 62 mph form rest in just 2.6 seconds, and then 124 mph in 8.5 seconds. Top speed is all the way back at 205 mph for the all-wheel drive, force-fed super car.

While the power increase is the main source of white-knuckled fun, the MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged was also given a more nimble chassis. This comes thanks to new MTM springs that work in cooperation with the Audi Magnetic Ride shock absorbers. In front of the carbon ceramic brakes are new MTM Bitmoto wheels measuring 20 x 9.0 up front and 20 x 11.0 at the rear, with 245/30 ZR20 and 305/30 ZR20 Michelin PS4S tires.

The MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged will also be getting a full carbon fiber aerodynamic package including flaps, wings, and sills that is currently in development.

The new MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged will be available as a complete vehicle for 228,650 euros with the supercharger kit costing 51,650 euros. The suspension springs are available for 1,750 euros, the wheel and tire combo for 5,250 euros, and the carbon fiber kit for 10,000 euros.

MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 791 / 802 PS / 590 kW at 8,650 RPM

Maximum Torque: 524 lb-ft. / 710 Nm at 5,100 RPM

-Eaton TVS2300 screw-type supercharger

-ECU tune

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: MTM Bitmoto alloy

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Tires: Michelin PS4S

Front Tires: 245/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 305/30 ZR20

Suspension: MTM springs harmonized with Audi Magnetic Ride shock absorbers

Exterior:

-MTM Carbon aerodynamic package

MTM Audi R8 V10 plus Supercharged Gallery

Source: MTM – Motoren Technik Mayer

