Let the Exhaust Flames Rip with this Exotic Compilation!

Exhaust Flames

Time to turn up the heat.

These super cars and their flames, I tell ya’. Back in my day we had to really work to get our cars to open up the gateways to hell. Today, these damn kids just drop a few hundred grand and get to spit flames like nobody’s business.

Exhaust Flames

But in all seriousness, everyone loves a good flame-spitting monster and ‘cvdzijden – Supercar Videos’ put together quite the compilation of exotics and sports cars letting it rip on video.

There’s the classic Lamborghini Aventador and McLaren MP4-12C featured throughout the video along with BMW M5s, C63 AMGs, Nissan GT-R, and even a LaFerrari. The one thing they all have in common is their ability to spit hot fire for everyone’s enjoyment.

Source: cvdzijden – Supercar Videos YouTube

Which one of these flame-spitting beasts was your favorite?

