BMW

Listen to the High-Revving Roar of this E60 BMW M5!

Posted on

E60 BMW M5 Burnouts Monaco

Madness in Monaco.

Monaco is the place to be if you want to see some interesting sports cars, super cars, and exotics. But sometimes, it’s not the latest, greatest, and most expensive that steals the show. This E60 BMW M5 and its high-revving V-10 engine is the perfect example.

E60 BMW M5 Burnouts Monaco

The S85, naturally-aspirated V-10 engine that powers the E60 BMW M5 was the last of a dying breed and was a force to be reckoned with. In factory guise, it made 500 horsepower at 7,750 RPM and 384 lb-ft. of torque at 6,100 RPM while having a an 8,250 RPM redline.

But this E60 BMW M5 that was terrorizing the streets and tunnel during Monaco Top Marques was packing a few extra horsepower and an Eisenmann Race exhaust. That made the German super sedan sound like an otherworldly chainsaw on fire chewing through asphalt with an unquenchable thirst for debauchery.

Turn up the volume because it’s beautiful.

Source: AdamC3046 and NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate the sound of this E60 BMW M5?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.4K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
864
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
678
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
515
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
464
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Fostla Audi R8 Spyder
425
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Goes for Gold with the Audi R8 Spyder
WheelsandMore DB11 GT-RS WheelsandMore DB11 GT-RS
423
Aftermarket Tuning News

The WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS Turns Things Up a Notch
Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
382
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
357
Jeep

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a 707-HP Beast
TOPCAR Porsche 911 Stinger ADV.1 Wheels TOPCAR Porsche 911 Stinger ADV.1 Wheels
352
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: TOPCAR 911 Stinger with ADV.1 Wheels
To Top