Listen to the High-Revving Roar of this E60 BMW M5!

Madness in Monaco.

Monaco is the place to be if you want to see some interesting sports cars, super cars, and exotics. But sometimes, it’s not the latest, greatest, and most expensive that steals the show. This E60 BMW M5 and its high-revving V-10 engine is the perfect example.

The S85, naturally-aspirated V-10 engine that powers the E60 BMW M5 was the last of a dying breed and was a force to be reckoned with. In factory guise, it made 500 horsepower at 7,750 RPM and 384 lb-ft. of torque at 6,100 RPM while having a an 8,250 RPM redline.

But this E60 BMW M5 that was terrorizing the streets and tunnel during Monaco Top Marques was packing a few extra horsepower and an Eisenmann Race exhaust. That made the German super sedan sound like an otherworldly chainsaw on fire chewing through asphalt with an unquenchable thirst for debauchery.

Turn up the volume because it’s beautiful.

Source: AdamC3046 and NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate the sound of this E60 BMW M5?