The Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D is Just Right

Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D

Adding some assertiveness without going overboard.

Prior Design has a reputation among some enthusiasts as going a bit overboard with their aerodynamic body kits. Their new Model S P100D kit for the Tesla Model S P100D that was showcased at Top Marques Monaco 2017 dialed things back a bit yet adds a confident and menacing appearance for the electric super sedan.

Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D

The Tesla Model S P100D and the rest of the Model S variants offer some seriously impressive and under-the-radar performance capabilities. The electric P100D sedan can hit 60 mph from rest in just 2.5 seconds, besting most super cars on the road today.

The new Prior Design body kit needed to reflect that performance more and add a bit of attention-grabbing style. The new kit can be had in either Duraflex or carbon fiber and instantly commands the road without having to rely on an ear-piercing exhaust to get the job done.

Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D

The new Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D has a new front bumper with integrated spoiler lip that keeps the clean smooth look of the Model S intact while optimizing aerodynamics. New side skirts visually lower the sports sedan with their lengthened design to create a sleeker profile. At the rear, a new valence with diffuser create a more athletic butt while a spoiler sits atop and generates downforce.

Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D

In addition to the aerodynamic package, Prior Design gave the Tesla Model S P100D a new set of their PD5 forged wheels. The ten-spoke forged alloys feature a deep concave and twisting spoke design that creates a dynamic and sporty aesthetic. Up front, the new Metallic Dark Grey PD5 wheels measure 21 x 9.5 while the rear comes in with a wider 21 x 10.5 fitment. These are shod in 245/30 ZR21 and 295/25 ZR21 Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires for endless grip. In addition to the new wheels, a full H&R electronic lowering module reduces ride height and improves the center of gravity.

Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D

The final touch for the Top Marques Monaco 2017 show car was a full interior upholstery in Nappa leather and Alcantara with a sporty carbon fiber trim.

The new Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D upgrade program is currently available as a full conversion or individual accessories for owners.

Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D Specifications

Exterior:
-Front bumper
-Front spoiler lip
-Side skirts
-Rear valence
-Rear diffuser
-Rear spoiler

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: Prior Design PD5 forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Metallic Dark Grey
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels 21 x 10.5
Tires: Michelin Pilot Super Sport
Front Tires: 245/30 ZR21
Rear Tires: 295/25 ZR21
Suspension: H&R electronic lowering module

Interior:
-Nappa leather and Alcantara
-Carbon fiber trim set

Prior Design Tesla Model S PD100 Gallery

Source: Prior Design

Do you like the new look of the Prior Design Tesla Model S PD100?

