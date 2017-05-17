Featured Fitment: Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ Wheels

All about performance.

The Lamborghini Huracan doesn’t need much hype. Its jagged, angular design, Italian wedge-shaped profile, thundering performance, and exotic nature instantly make it stand out from the crowd. Slap on a set of Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels, and you have yourself a superstar.

This Rosso Mars Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 packs a potent 602-horsepower, 5.2-liter V-10 engine sitting behind the driver. Thanks to the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the mid-engined monster can accelerate to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds from rest and hit a 215 mph top speed. That’s a lot of power and performance to handle, but the Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels were made for that type of fun.

The PF1 Ultrasport+ one-piece forged wheels are made from a single piece of 6061-T6 aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and is designed for high-performance super cars and sports cars. Brixton Forged made weight savings a priority with the PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels with their one-piece construction and backpad pocketing. Their high-strength construction and low weight make them the perfect choice for the Lamborghini Huracan.

On this Rosso Mars Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, the Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup. Each of the five spokes have an angular, twisting design that reflects power and performance, similar to the body of the Huracan. To make the PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels stand out even more, they wear a vibrant 120-grip brushed Olympic Bronze color with a Satin Clear finish.

If there was ever a way for this exotic to turn even more heads, it’s with a new set of Olympic Bronze Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ one-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: 120-grit brushed Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear)

Wheel Options: Lightweight backpad pocketing

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Source: Brixton Forged

