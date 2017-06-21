Get ready for the upcoming Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar

Looking to take down the Bugatti Chiron.

We live in a great time with automobiles. Technology is advancing and allowing automakers to create faster, more powerful vehicles in their own category above super cars: the hypercar. Currently, the benchmark for the hypercar is the Bugatti Chiron, but Hennessey Performance is looking to take that down with the upcoming Venom F5.

Named after the F5 tornado classification that has the fastest and most powerful wind on earth, the new Venom F5 is looking to be a record-breaker. On the Fujita scale, the F5 classification includes winds that range from 261 to 318 mph, which possibly hints at the top speed goal of the upcoming hypercar.

“We are very excited about our F5 and that it brings forth an all-new design and chassis to achieve even higher performance through improved aerodynamics and technology,” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey. “The best way I can describe the Venom F5 is that it is sophisticated aggression on wheels. We look forward to sharing F5 with the world later this year.”

The upcoming Venom F5 will boast the latest state-of-the-art technology including an advanced design and improved aerodynamics that will allow it to reach otherworldly triple-digit speeds. The chassis, engine, and construction will undergo a thorough high-tech development process that keeps weight to a minimum and power to the maximum.

“Having the opportunity to be part of the engineering and testing of this ground-breaking hypercar is perfect for Pennzoil,” said Patty Lanning, Vice President of Marketing, Shell Lubricants. “We have a passion for performance and know we have the right product to protect Hennessey’s engine through development to production.”

Having such a lofty goal of taking down a million-dollar machine like the Bugatti Chiron with the backing and engineering of a large automaker is no easy task. Helping in achieve that goal is Hennessey’s new company called Hennessey Special Vehicles that is focused on building the new Venom F5. Hennessey Special Vehicles will operate on the same campus as Hennessey Performance (HPE) and utilize the on-site proving grounds, Lonestar Motorsports Park drag strip, and more just west of Houston, Texas.

“This is a new chapter in an all new book,” said Hennessey. “F5 will be exceptionally American and built in Texas. We look forward to sharing more details about our special hypercar very soon.”

We look forward to the top speed battle on the air strip.

Source: Hennessey

Do you think the upcoming Hennessey Venom F5 will be able to take down the Bugatti Chiron?