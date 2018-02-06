Shredding pavement.

If you’re looking for a kind of high-performance muscle cars, then look no further than the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Not only is it an absolute monster in a straight line, but it can slice and dice a track with the best sports cars from around the globe. Carlifestyle, however, took the Camaro ZL1 one step further with their new “PVNTHER” build that’s sporting a fresh set of Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the perfect choice for those who want to go fast and take home the checkered flag. A monster 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine sits under the hood and produces a tire-melting 650 bhp and 650 lb-ft. of torque. That’s good enough to send it to 60 mph from rest in just 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 198 mph.

Not only is the drivetrain impressive, but that white knuckle experience is boosted with carbon fiber aerodynamics that produce all kinds of downforce for better stability in turns. A taught magnetic ride suspension instantly reacts to changes in the pavement and provides optimum handling in all situations.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the perfect track-killing machine for power-hungry muscle car fanatics like the guys at @carlifestyle. They had their own “PVNTHER” Camaro ZL1 outfitted with a custom set of Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels.

The two-piece Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series blend the low overall weight and engineering of their one-piece Ultrasport+ series wheels with the high-end style of a multi-piece wheel. The PF5 Duo Series utilize a lightweight mono-center profile that keeps rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance – which is the last thing this ZL1 needs.

The @carlifestyle “PVNTHER” Camaro ZL1 was outfitted with the Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels in a 120-grit Smoke Black (Satin Clear) finish with Carbon Red center cap rings for an eye-catching look that goes perfectly with the car’s color scheme. Up front, the new PF5 Duo Series wheels measure a commanding 20 x 10.5 while the rear comes in with an even wider 20 x 11.5 setup.

If you’re ever on the track at the same time as the monstrious @carlifestyle “PVNTHER” Camaro ZL1, then move over. You’re only going to watch it race past with its supercharged V-8 and its Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheel, anyways.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series

Wheel Finish: 120-grit Brushed Smoke Black (Satin Clear) with Carbon Red center caps

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

PVNTHER Chevy Camaro ZL1 with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: @carlifestyle

How bad do you want to drive carlifestyle’s PVNTHER Camaro ZL1 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels?