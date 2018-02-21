Featured Fitment: Aston Martin DB11 with PUR FL25 Wheels

Elegant British Power.

The new Aston Martin DB11 continues the DB model line with a beautifully elegant and striking British design. It ushers in a new era for the automaker with its styling as well as its technology inside and out, putting it at the top of the grand tourer game. The new model from Gaydon is slowly making its way around the globe and this V-12 beast is one-of-a-kind with a stunning set of PUR FL25 wheels.

The new Aston Martin DB11 is absolutely stunning in pictures and even more awe-inspiring in person with its design. The classic 1:3 proportions are seen throughout and pair perfectly with new roof strakes that separate it from the body. There’s functional side strakes and ‘Aeroblades’ integrated neatly into the body to create a handsome figure.

Under the hood, customers get a standard AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine with 503 bhp and 498 lb-ft. of torque. For those that need more power and a true British motor under the hood, the Aston Martin DB11 can be had with an all-new 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 that spits out 600 bhp and 516 lb-ft. of torque, giving it a 0-62 mph time of 3.9 seconds and 200 mph top speed.

This White Aston Martin DB11 comes with the classic V-12 motor and pumps out the power. But it also has been outfitted with a new set of PUR FL25 wheels that really help it steal the show. These lightweight flow formed monoblock wheels work to keep weight to a minimum without sacrificing style.

The new PUR FL25 wheels boast an exquisite mesh design that fits the modern European design of the DB11 perfectly. Each wheel has been given an intricate Gloss Brilliant Silver face with Gloss Titanium Silver windows to create a subtle high-end look that pairs well with the factory paint scheme.

This Aston Martin DB11 wears the new PUR FL25 wheels in a double staggered fitment with the front measuring 21 x 9.0 and the rear coming in with a large 22 x 12.0 size for a bigger footprint where it counts. The staggered fitment also allows for a progressive concave design to be used with the rear boasting a deeper concave than the front to create an athletic and powerful stance.

Showcasing the dignified and refined looks of a muscular sports car like the new Aston Martin DB11 can be a difficult thing to do, however, the new PUR FL25 wheels appear to do just that perfectly.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Aston Martin DB11

Wheels: PUR FL25 flow forged, monoblock alloy

Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver Face, Gloss Titanium Silver Window

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0

Source: PUR Wheels

