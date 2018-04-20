Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Need a Shoulder to Cry on?

Posted on

Friday FAIL Instant Karma Shoulder Passer

Nothing like a dose of instant karma!

Police are never where you want them to be when you see someone breaking the law while driving. That’s why this case of instant Karma in Georgia is so satisfying to watch.

We’ve all been stuck in traffic jams. They suck, we get it. We wish there was some way to get around them without having to wait in bumper to bumper traffic that’s moving at a snail’s pace, but it’s not possible.

Friday FAIL Instant Karma Shoulder Passer

This Kia driver that was stuck in a traffic jam thought they could just pass everyone in traffic by using the shoulder. It’s tempting, but it’s illegal. And when you see people getting away with that while you follow the law and sit in traffic, it makes you mad.

But this Kia driver picked the wrong traffic jam to pass everyone on the shoulder. Stuck in the right lane was a police officer who quickly pulled the Kia over for their illegal pass.

Ah, it’s so satisfying to watch.

Source: Matt Bentkowski YouTube

How satisfying is it to see this illegally-passing Kia get pulled over by police in a traffic jam?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels Lamborghini Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels
257
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels!
Baseball Fans Supercar Reactions Baseball Fans Supercar Reactions
220
Car Videos

Let’s see How Baseball Fans like Super Cars!
Novitec Aventador S Novitec Aventador S
200
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Novitec Aventador S is a 763-HP Jagged Carbon Fiber Exotic
BMW M4 Vorsteiner Wheels BMW M4 Vorsteiner Wheels
173
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with Vorsteiner V-SF 001 Wheels
911 GT3 Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series 911 GT3 Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series
165
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
Friday FAIL: Driving without a Tire Friday FAIL: Driving without a Tire
148
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re Missing a Tire!
Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition
144
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Co. Lava Orange Defender End Edition is Here!
Formula DRIFT Twin-Supercharged Ferrari 599 GTB Formula DRIFT Twin-Supercharged Ferrari 599 GTB
136
Car Videos

This is a Twin-Supercharged Ferrari 599 Drift Car!
Ferrari FXX K Road Atlanta Ferrari FXX K Road Atlanta
136
Car Videos

Make your Dreams Come True and Get Behind the Wheel of an FXX K!
Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car
130
A Kahn Design

Project Kahn works their Pace Car Magic on the Range Rover Autobiography
To Top