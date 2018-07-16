Brixton Forged

Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

The definition of a custom exotic.

The famous @wst_bank on Instagram has been featured quite a bit thanks to his 900-horsepower, twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan. This time around, things are a bit different in terms of style, with the design of the super car taking a bit more of an energy-packed twist. The twin-turbo V-10 is still the same, but there’s a new look, new Brixton Forged wheels, and a new sense of excitement.

Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

The team at Boden Autohaus was the mastermind behind the entire project for Hypebeast. Not only is there a twin-turbocharged V-10 engine, but there’s an exotic, jagged-edged Mansory body kit to give a bit of dazzle to the car’s flash. The team at Impressive Wrap also put in work creating a brilliant Red Bull vinyl wrap that covers the entire exterior and gives the Huracan more than just the one wing seen at the rear.

Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

But @wst_bank’s Lamborghini Huracan transformation wasn’t done there. A new set of Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ wheels were in order to complement the super car’s performance. These one-piece forged wheels keep weight to a minimum while providing incredible amounts of strength to handle the 900-horsepower engine.

Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

The angular design and concave face of the Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ wheels made them perfect for the Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan. Here, the front pair was installed in a 20 x 9.0 size and finished in Gloss Black while the rear comes in with a wider 20 x 12.0 setup and vibrant Gloss LeMans Yellow finish.

Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This custom-tailored Twin-Turbo Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan owned by @wst_bank will undoubtedly be a star on the road and on Instagram.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Gloss Black (front) Gloss LeMans Yellow (Rear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0
Exterior: Impressive Wrap Red Bull vinyl, Mansory aerodynamics

Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Owner: @wst_bank
Build Credit: Boden Autohaus
Photography Credit: Gian Fernandez (@25thh)

Do you like the look of this Lamborghini Huracan with Red Bull livery and Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ wheels?

