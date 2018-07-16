The definition of a custom exotic.

The famous @wst_bank on Instagram has been featured quite a bit thanks to his 900-horsepower, twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan. This time around, things are a bit different in terms of style, with the design of the super car taking a bit more of an energy-packed twist. The twin-turbo V-10 is still the same, but there’s a new look, new Brixton Forged wheels, and a new sense of excitement.

The team at Boden Autohaus was the mastermind behind the entire project for Hypebeast. Not only is there a twin-turbocharged V-10 engine, but there’s an exotic, jagged-edged Mansory body kit to give a bit of dazzle to the car’s flash. The team at Impressive Wrap also put in work creating a brilliant Red Bull vinyl wrap that covers the entire exterior and gives the Huracan more than just the one wing seen at the rear.

But @wst_bank’s Lamborghini Huracan transformation wasn’t done there. A new set of Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ wheels were in order to complement the super car’s performance. These one-piece forged wheels keep weight to a minimum while providing incredible amounts of strength to handle the 900-horsepower engine.

The angular design and concave face of the Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ wheels made them perfect for the Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan. Here, the front pair was installed in a 20 x 9.0 size and finished in Gloss Black while the rear comes in with a wider 20 x 12.0 setup and vibrant Gloss LeMans Yellow finish.

This custom-tailored Twin-Turbo Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan owned by @wst_bank will undoubtedly be a star on the road and on Instagram.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black (front) Gloss LeMans Yellow (Rear)

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Exterior: Impressive Wrap Red Bull vinyl, Mansory aerodynamics

Red Bull Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Owner: @wst_bank

Build Credit: Boden Autohaus

Photography Credit: Gian Fernandez (@25thh)

Do you like the look of this Lamborghini Huracan with Red Bull livery and Brixton Forged PF10 Ultrasport+ wheels?