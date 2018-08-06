Built for fun.

The team at the Chelsea Truck Company is back at it again with another beast of a machine that’s ready and waiting to be taken through the mud, dirt, and everything in between. The new Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track is bolder and more comfortable than ever before, giving drivers the perfect way to off-road in exclusivity.

This Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track is dressed in a dark Aintree Green color and features a more imposing and dramatic style. A new front bumper with integrated lights and Shadow Chrome headlights stares ahead with an X-Lander grille, hood vents, stainless steel mesh side vents, and an aluminum sump guard.

The off-roader also sports a more muscular, rugged look thanks to a new set of extended front and rear fenders with exposed bolt apertures. Beneath, there’s a new set of 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels finished in Volcanic Black and shod in 275/55/20 tires. Here, customers can choose to have the brake calipers painted in any color they desire. Completing the fitment is a new set of toughened mud flaps. The final touch is a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover sitting in the bed.

Inside, the new Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track is a bit more welcoming and comfortable compared to its purposeful exterior. Here, Sports GTB seats in quilted and perforated Black Leather provide comfortable support to driver and passengers.

The Chelsea Truck Company also installed a full leather instrument binnacle, quilted and perforated leather glove box, leather dashboard tops and grab handles, a Red Churchill time clock fascia, and billet and leather steering wheel. Below the beltline, there’s a new set of hard-wearing floor mats and vented foot pedals in machined aluminum.

As an added bonus, the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender models have also been rated by the vehicles specialists at CAP as retaining a 20-percent better value compared to the factory counterparts.

The new Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Double Cab Pickup Chelsea Wide Track is currently available from the Chelsea Truck Company for £39,999.

Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Front & Rear Wide Wing Wheel Arches in Body Color

-Kahn Prototype Wing Badges

-Kahn Prototype Tailgate Logo

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9x20inch in Volcanic Black

-275x55x20inch Tires – Set of 4

-Painted Brake Calipers

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Tron Ring Lighting

-KAHN Bonnet Lettering

Interior:

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Red

Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup Chelsea Wide Track Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Would you like to take the new Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup Chelsea Wide Track off-roading?