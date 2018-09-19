Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels

Posted on

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels by ReinART Design

An Italian in Hong Kong.

There’s something about an Alfa Romeo that is so seductive to drivers. The design, driving dynamics, athleticism, and history makes these Italian cars sought-after machines by automotive enthusiasts. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the pinnacle of performance in the range, racking up some record-setting Nürburgring notoriety for its 7:32 lap time as a sedan.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels by ReinART Design

The Giulia Quadrifoglio seduces drivers with Italian performance, and the team at ReinART Design in Hong Kong teamed up with Brixton Forged to transform this Trofeo White example to the next level.

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Quadrifoglio variant of the Giulia. A Ferrari-designed 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 sits under the hood and spits out 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque, allowing it to reach 60 mph from rest in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 191 mph. There’s a new bumper with larger air intakes and splitter, rear carbon fiber spoiler, new exhaust outlets, a diffuser, torque vectoring, a sharper new suspension, meatier brakes, and lots more to make carving up corners an absolute dream.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels by ReinART Design

ReinART Design and Brixton Forged worked to transform this Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with a new set of PF5 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels feature a lightweight, mono-center concave profile, which aids in overall driving performance. A direction spoke design and angular style adds an even more dynamic look for the Italian sports sedan.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels by ReinART Design

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was equipped with the new Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels in a staggered 19 x 9.0 front and 20 x 10.5 rear setup for an athletic stance. Each one of the two-piece forged alloys boasts a brushed Smoke Black finish that contrasts the Trofeo White exterior while new Alfa Romeo Green can be found on the center cap and the eye-catching four-leaf clover sitting proudly on one of the spokes. Lightweight 50/50 Titanium hardware adds a clean and purposeful finishing touch to make this fitment even more enticing.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels by ReinART Design

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio may not be the most expensive, the fastest, or the rarest sports car in the world, but this one by ReinART Design with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels will put a smile on your face inside or out.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series
Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black with Alfa Romeo Green accents
Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5
Wheel Options: 50/50 Titanium hardware

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Fitment Credit: ReinART Design
Photography Credit: @icyj95

Would you want to get behind the wheel of this Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels by ReinART Design?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels
254
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Ferrari GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 Wheels
Bugatti Divo Bugatti Divo
213
Bugatti

The Bugatti Divo is the High-Powered, Corner-Carver we Need!
Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ BMW M235i Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ BMW M235i
209
BMW

Featured Fitment: Manhart MH2 with Brixton Forged CM7 Wheels
Aventador SVJ 63 Aventador SVJ 63
207
Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the Ultimate V-12!
Friday FAIL 9 Second Corvette Crash Friday FAIL 9 Second Corvette Crash
202
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Corvettes Crash while Showing Off Too!
Porsche 935 DPIII Porsche 935 DPIII
137
Aftermarket Tuning News

Bask in the Smooth Nose of the DP Motosport Porsche 935 DPIII!
Huracan Performante Brixton Forged Wheels Huracan Performante Brixton Forged Wheels
112
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Huracan Performante with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
CJ300 Jeep Expedition Edition CJ300 Jeep Expedition Edition
108
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Co. CJ300 Jeep Expedition is ready to Drive!
F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels
100
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Friday FAIL Toyota Land Cruiser Rolls Friday FAIL Toyota Land Cruiser Rolls
46
Trending

Friday FAIL: This Toyota is Rollin, Rollin, Rollin!
To Top