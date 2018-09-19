Featured Fitment: Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels

An Italian in Hong Kong.

There’s something about an Alfa Romeo that is so seductive to drivers. The design, driving dynamics, athleticism, and history makes these Italian cars sought-after machines by automotive enthusiasts. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the pinnacle of performance in the range, racking up some record-setting Nürburgring notoriety for its 7:32 lap time as a sedan.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio seduces drivers with Italian performance, and the team at ReinART Design in Hong Kong teamed up with Brixton Forged to transform this Trofeo White example to the next level.

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Quadrifoglio variant of the Giulia. A Ferrari-designed 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 sits under the hood and spits out 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque, allowing it to reach 60 mph from rest in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 191 mph. There’s a new bumper with larger air intakes and splitter, rear carbon fiber spoiler, new exhaust outlets, a diffuser, torque vectoring, a sharper new suspension, meatier brakes, and lots more to make carving up corners an absolute dream.

ReinART Design and Brixton Forged worked to transform this Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with a new set of PF5 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels feature a lightweight, mono-center concave profile, which aids in overall driving performance. A direction spoke design and angular style adds an even more dynamic look for the Italian sports sedan.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was equipped with the new Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels in a staggered 19 x 9.0 front and 20 x 10.5 rear setup for an athletic stance. Each one of the two-piece forged alloys boasts a brushed Smoke Black finish that contrasts the Trofeo White exterior while new Alfa Romeo Green can be found on the center cap and the eye-catching four-leaf clover sitting proudly on one of the spokes. Lightweight 50/50 Titanium hardware adds a clean and purposeful finishing touch to make this fitment even more enticing.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio may not be the most expensive, the fastest, or the rarest sports car in the world, but this one by ReinART Design with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels will put a smile on your face inside or out.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series

Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black with Alfa Romeo Green accents

Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5

Wheel Options: 50/50 Titanium hardware

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Fitment Credit: ReinART Design

Photography Credit: @icyj95

Would you want to get behind the wheel of this Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels by ReinART Design?