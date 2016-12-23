Friday FAIL: Wannabe Batman Street Races, Crashes in London

Way to go there, kid.

Street racing is never a good idea. Not only does it put you and everyone else involved in danger, but it puts everyone around you on and off the street in danger as well. And often, street racing and showing off ends up with others suffering.

Just ask this driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SV in London.

While racing through the streets of London, this driver of an Aventador SV with the license plate “The 84T” slammed into two stopped vehicles outside of the Dorchester hotel on Park Lane in Mayfair.

The low-quality cell phone video of the accident shows the Aventador SV racing down the street and begins to slow down as it approaches a stoplight. The only problem was that the car couldn’t stop on time and slammed into a Mercedes-Benz and Vauxhall that were stopped at the intersection, badly damaging the latter, according to witnesses.

According to the Met Police, no arrests were made in the three-car collision and nobody was seriously injured.

Let’s just hope this driver learned his lesson.

Source: DMO Deejay, The Sun

Should this driver have been charged with reckless driving for crashing while street racing?