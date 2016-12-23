Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Wannabe Batman Street Races, Crashes in London

Posted on

Lamborghini Aventador SV Crash

Way to go there, kid.

Street racing is never a good idea. Not only does it put you and everyone else involved in danger, but it puts everyone around you on and off the street in danger as well. And often, street racing and showing off ends up with others suffering.

Just ask this driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SV in London.

Lamborghini Aventador SV Crash

While racing through the streets of London, this driver of an Aventador SV with the license plate “The 84T” slammed into two stopped vehicles outside of the Dorchester hotel on Park Lane in Mayfair.

The low-quality cell phone video of the accident shows the Aventador SV racing down the street and begins to slow down as it approaches a stoplight. The only problem was that the car couldn’t stop on time and slammed into a Mercedes-Benz and Vauxhall that were stopped at the intersection, badly damaging the latter, according to witnesses.

According to the Met Police, no arrests were made in the three-car collision and nobody was seriously injured.

Let’s just hope this driver learned his lesson.

Source: DMO Deejay, The Sun

Should this driver have been charged with reckless driving for crashing while street racing?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels
723
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Vorsteiner VSE-101 Wheels
488 Challenge 488 Challenge
682
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
549
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Novitec 570S Novitec 570S
503
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Unveils their First McLaren Upgrade Program
Exige Sport 380 Exige Sport 380
463
Lotus

The Lotus Exige Sport 380 is the Most Hardcore Yet
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels
443
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: 1,000+ HP Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged Wheels
HG-Motorsport TT-RS HG-Motorsport TT-RS
431
Aftermarket Tuning News

HG Motorsport Previews their new Audi TT-RS Program
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
417
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
G-Power M4 Competition Package G-Power M4 Competition Package
412
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Hardcore with the new G-Power BMW M4 Competition
HPE1000 Camaro ZL1 HPE1000 Camaro ZL1
406
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch Hennessey Performance Have some Fun with the Camaro ZL1
To Top