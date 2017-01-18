The Rugged Rubicon.

The 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas was home to quite a number of eye-catching, head-turning modified machines. Every year, vehicles get bigger and better, and heading it up was this Rugged Ridge Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Starwood Motors with Center Line RT1 wheels.

What makes this Starwood Motors build impressive is that it’s not some over-the-top lesson in size. This Jeep Wrangler may be a show car, but it’s completely functional from top-to-bottom, and that’s what makes it so enticing.

This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was given the full upgrade treatment by Starwood Motors. The entire body and its new upgrades wear a tough KEVLAR finish that saw each and every part sanded down to the bare metal before getting a coat of KEVLAR primer, slick and texture, and Bentley Granite Grey Gloss topcoat, leaving a durable sharkskin-like texture. As an added touch, the “Rubicon” graphics on the hood were outlined in orange to make it more recognizable.

The new KEVLAR finish was only part of the head-turning build. Starwood Motors also gave the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon a full Rugged Ridge Body Armor kit. The kit includes new side armor guards, front and rear half doors, a performance vented hood, and more. A powerful Rugged Ridge over-ride hoop XHD bumper with XHD bumper ends, XHD aluminum front bumper winch mount for the 12,50-lb. Nautic winch, and Spartan Grille with round LED inserts create a more focused and purposeful look. This continues at the rear with the new Rugged Ridge JK Aluminum rear bumper pods, step, and Over-Rider Hood XDH bumper.

Function was key with this Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and Starwood Motors added it inside and out. Rugged Ridge skid plates provide an extra layer of protection beneath the mighty SUV, a JK XHD snorkel makes those water obstacles a lot less challenging, and new LED light bars help blaze a trail when the sun goes down. Light guards, shackles, and a host of other upgrades give this Jeep Wrangler Rubicon abilities that not many possess.

But one of the most important parts of the build can be seen beneath the body. Here, Starwood Motors outfitted the Jeep Wrangler with a Rugged Ridge 4.0-inch lift kit and shocks with an Orange powder coat finish to match the skid plates and D-rings.

Making their presence felt on- and off-road are the new Center Line RT1 wheels. These striking wheels come from Center Line’s Racing Truck Series and are made to conquer harsh terrain. The five-spoke RT1 wheels were fitted in a 10.0 x 20 -24 fitment at the front and rear, and feature an orange outer ring with contrasting hardware to match the powder coated accents throughout the SUV. Chewing through the terrain are beefy 37/12.5/R20 Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

The exterior of this Jeep Wrangler Rubicon may steal the show, but the interior wasn’t neglected by Starwood Motors. The cabin is more comfortable for those rough off-road trips thanks to a full leather kit. A new Alpine 9.0-inch AVN navigation system ensures that you won’t get lost anytime soon either, no matter how far you venture out into the wilderness with this bad boy.

This Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Rugged Ridge body armor and Center Line RT1 wheels might be a stunning show-stopper, but you can bet it’s going to be getting some serious trail time in the future!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Wheels: Center Line RT1

Wheel Size: 10.0 x 20 -24

Tires: Nitto Ridge Grappler

Tire Size: 37/12.5/R20

Suspension: Rugged Ridge JK 4.0-inch lift with shocks

Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Center Line RT1 Wheels Gallery

Source: Center Line Alloy Wheels

Fitment/Build Credit: Starwood Motors

Are you dying to take this Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Center Line RT1 wheels off-roading?