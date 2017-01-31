Turnin’ and burnin’.

The BMW M6 might not be the raucous and beastly grand tourer that you’d want to just shred tires with on the open road, but it does have that oh-so-special M-Power DNA that serves up a fun time. This machine has a more sinister side than your average M6 starting with what’s under the hood and ending with the new Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series wheels.

Part of what makes this F13 BMW M6 so special is its tuned twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. The 4.4-liter has a much more sinister side after a few upgrades, and now spits out a raging 725 horsepower. All that is controlled through a six-speed manual, putting the driver in charge of the fun.

Handling all that horsepower is no easy task, but DRM Motorworx in North Carolina believed Brixton Forged was ready for the job. They opted to install a set of R10D Targa Series wheels that feature a 10-spoke, directional design to emphasize speed and power. The three-piece forged wheels have a step lip design with the spokes splitting at the end to reach both the outer and inner barrels for a complex look.

On this BMW M6, the Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series wheels were installed in a wide 21 x 10 front and 21 x 11.5 rear setup with the concave depth growing from the front pair to the rear. A dark Brushed Smoke Black color with Matte Clear finish meshes perfectly with the body while the Gloss Black lips and hidden hardware add a touch of eye-catching style.

Although the factory BMW M6 might not be a diabolical tire-shredder, this 725-horsepower machine with Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series wheels is ready to show off its new muscles.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F13 BMW M6

Wheels: Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series three-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black II (matte clear) face, Gloss Black lips

Front Wheels: 21 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5

Wheel Options: Hidden Hardware

BMW M6 with Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Fitment Credit: DRM Motorworx

Do you like the look of these Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series wheels on this 725-HP BMW M6?